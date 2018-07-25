Nikon announces development of Nikon FX- format mirrorless camera with NIKKOR lenses

Nikon Corporation (Nikon) has recently announced the development of a full-frame, Nikon FX-format, mirrorless camera along with NIKKOR lenses which features a new mount. The new mirrorless camera and the NIKKOR lenses that are in development will bring a new dimension in optical performance, with the adoption of a new mount, says the company.

The mirrorless camera is being developed with Nikon's native optical and manufacturing capabilities which the company has gained over the years. Along with this, the superior image processing technology should help in capturing some powerful images. The expertise built up through the development of Nikon's digital-SLR cameras has also critically contributed to this development.

With this new mirrorless camera and NIKKOR lenses, we are committed to providing photographers with the ability to capture images that are richer and more vivid than ever before. Additionally, a new mount adapter is also being developed for the new mirrorless camera. This will work with the F-Mount NIKKOR lenses that are part of the Nikon digital-SLR system, which will bring a number of features for the users.

The new technology on which the company is working will help the company bring out some powerful cameras. With the launch of the new mirrorless camera, along with the development of Nikon digital-SLR cameras will provide consumers with the option to experience some premium feature

To recall, Nikon had introduced its latest digital camera called Coolpix P1000 for the users back in July this year. The Nikon Coolpix features world's highest 125x optical zoom lens. This latest addition also covers a range of focal lengths beginning at wide-angle of 24mm and goes up to super-telephoto 3000mm.

The Nikon Coolpix P1000 makes use of an upgraded EXPEED image-processing engine. This technology allows the users to capture images in high-resolution. The Coolpix P1000 also features Dual Detect Optical VR (Vibration Reduction) that reduces the vibration equal to a 5.0 increase in the shutter speed, read the complete story here.