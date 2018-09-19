Nikon launches Z7 and Z6 full-frame mirrorless cameras in India for Rs 1,69,950

Camera maker Nikon launched its Z7 and Z6, along with the NIKKOR Z lenses under the Nikon FX-format mirrorless series in India. The cameras were introduced to the market a few weeks back and finally, the company has launched the devices in the Indian market.

The Nikon Z7 is a full-frame camera which sports a 45.7-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor along with an Expeed 6 image processor. The newly launched camera sports an ISO range of 64-25,000 and is capable of focusing on 493-point with the autofocus system.

The Z7 is capable of continuous shooting videos at 9fps. It also comes with the ability to record videos at 4K UHD resolution. The Nikkon Z7 comes with a built-in 5 axis vibration reduction, which will help you in shooting videos and clicking pictures with extra stabilisation.

The Nikon Z7 houses a 3.2-inch touchscreen LCD OLED display. Which is capable of giving you basic information. The camera has a 3.69 million dot high-res OLED electronic viewfinder. According to the company, the viewfinder is capable of covering approximately 100 percent of the frame. You can also connect an external microphone with the help of a 3.5mm audio jack.

On the other hand, the Nikkon Z6 comes with a 24.5-megapixel full-frame sensor. The camera comes with 100-51,200 native ISO and 12 fps continuous shooting. On the connectivity part, the Z6 offers Bluetooth LE and WiFi with SnapBridge/PC support.

The camera is capable of recording videos at a 10-bit 4K resolution with Nikon's N-log color profile. You can also connect the camera to an Atomos or another recorder via HDMI. The Z6 also houses a Z-Mount with 16mm flange distance 55 mm diameter.

The camera is equipped with a dedicated headphone and microphone ports so that you can attach an external microphone with the camera. The camera is capable of recording 4K video with a full frame sensor readout at up to 30 fps, and 120fps at 1080p.

Pricing

Z6 body only - Rs. 1,69,950

Z6 + Z24-70mm f/4 S+FTZ kit - Rs.2,26,950

Z6 + Z24-70mm f/4 S - Rs. 2,14,950

Z6 + FTZ kit - Rs. 1,81,950

Nikon Z7 price

Z7 body only - Rs. 2,69,950

Z7 + Z24-70mm f/4 S+FTZ kit - Rs. 3,26,950

Z7 + Z24-70mm f/4 S kit - Rs. 3,14,950

Z7 + FTZ kit - Rs. 2,81,950

Nikon Z lenses price

Z 24-70mm F/4 S - Rs. 78,450

Z 35mm f/1.8 S - Rs. 66,950

Z 50mm f/1.8 S - Rs. 50,950

FTZ - Rs. 19,950