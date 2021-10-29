Nikon Z 9 Flagship Mirror-Less Camera Goes Official In India; Price, Specifications News oi-Vivek

Nikon has launched its most powerful mirrorless camera -- the Nikon Z 9 in India. As one would guess, this is a full-frame camera, powered by the new EXPEED processor, which is capable of shooting up to 20 pictures per second and capture up to 1000 frames continuously.

The Nikon Z 9 is also the first camera from the company to pack a four-axis vertical and horizontal tilting monitor along with an integrated vertical grip. According to the brand, the Nikon Z 9 offers the world's largest variety of simultaneous subject detection amongst all the other mirrorless cameras in the world.

The Nikon Z 9 comes with a new 45.7MP (effective) full-frame CMOS sensor, powered by EXPEED 7 processor. The new chip is capable of separately processing the images for EVF/monitor and still image data for recording. The Z 9 is also said to have the brightest viewfinder, made out of a quad-VGA panel, and can reach up to 3000cd/m2 of brightness. There is also a 3.2-inch touchscreen monitor, which can display additional information.

Nikon Z 9 Video Capability

The Nikon Z 9 can shoot native 12-bit RAW 8K videos for up to 125 minutes at 30fps. Similarly, the camera is also capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps, 60fps, and 120fps in multiple formats with support for codecs like H.265 (HEVC) and Apple ProRes 422 HQ.

The camera comes with a dual memory card slot, where both slots support CFexpress Type B-compatibility memory cards. The camera also has WiFi connectivity, which helps to wireless transfer the photos and videos to a computer at a faster speed.

Nikon Z 9 Pricing And Availability

The Nikon Z 9 (body only) retails in India for Rs. 4,75,995 and will be available across the country from early November 2021. If you have been using a Nikon camera and wanted to get the best that the company offers, then the Nikon Z 9 is the camera that you should get.

Considering the price, the Nikon Z 9 is definitely made for professionals, who want nothing but the best in terms of both videography and photography on a single camera.

