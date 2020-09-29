Qubo Baby Cam From Hero Electronix Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Hero Electronix has officially launched its latest smart security camera -- the Qubo Baby Cam in India. Unlike their previous offerings, this iteration focuses on children and the company claims that the camera can act as a virtual baby attendant.

The Qubo Baby Cam is powered by AI and it comes with features like a virtual cradle and baby cry monitor. These features have been fine-tuned for the Indian users. The product is designed by keeping the children in mind with a penguin-shaped design.

The device is fitted with a 1080p camera with support for night vision and it also offers two-way talk with an echo cancellation feature. It uses AI to detect the baby's cry and will send an instant notification to the parent if the baby is upset.

It also comes with a feature called Smart Virtual Cradle, which sends a notification to the parent if the baby crosses the boundary set by the parents. On top of that, the Qubo Baby Cam can also play customized lullaby if the baby tends to move or starts crying.

The Qubo Baby Cam can also record time-lapse videos, which one can share via WhatsApp /email. As this is a baby cam, security is also an important aspect. The cam does come with a micro SD card slot and the cloud storage servers are also located in India and the data is protected by standardized cryptographic algorithms.

Price And Availability

The Qubo Baby Cam costs Rs.7,490 and will be available via e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and FirstCry starting today ( September 29). Similarly, the product will also be available via retail outlets as well. At the time of writing this story, the Qubo Baby Cam was available on Amazon for Rs. 5,990, which further sweetens the deal.

