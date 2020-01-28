Qubo Smart Indoor Camera And Smart Plugins Review: AI Takes It To Another Level

ENGLISH

    Smart home accessories and smart cameras are something that everyone wants to own nowadays. There are a lot of brands that offer smart home accessories. However, choosing a smart home device that might compromise the user data will be a headache.

    Rating:
    4.0/5

    Qubo Smart Indoor Camera And Smart Plugins Review

     

    PROS
    • Solid Build Quality
    • Integrated Alexa
    • microSD Card Slot For Local Storage
    CONS
    • Expensive Accessories
    • Expensive Cloud Storage Plans

    Qubo, a smart home accessories brand from Hero Electronix has launched a series of smart devices in India, including the Qubo Smart Indoor Camera and additional accessories. I have been using these devices for a while now, and here is the review of the same.

    Design And Form Factor

    The Qubo Smart Indoor Camera currently retails in India for Rs. 11,990. As per the design and form factor, it looks fresh and clean. This smart camera unit looks like an Amazon Echo Show mini combined with the first-generation Echo smart speaker. In fact, it does come with a built-in Amazon Alexa as well.

    Additional Features

    The Qubo Smart Indoor Camera is also a Bluetooth speaker and the smart display can also be used to make video calls directly from the Qubo app (from one Qubo device to another).

    As it comes with Alexa integration, one can directly play songs from Amazon Music and get updates on weather, news, and sports. Besides, the Qubo Smart Indoor Camera can also be used as an alarm clock as well.

    Really Smart Indoor Camera
     

    This is not just an average indoor camera, in fact, it is a smart indoor camera as the company has used AI extensively to improve the overall security features that this camera offers.

    The camera can detect an unknown person and send a notification along with the video footage. Similarly, it can differentiate between a song and a baby crying and send a notification if there is a baby crying.

    The company offers one year of free cloud storage along with the device. Similarly, for those who do not want to store their data on the cloud, they can use a microSD card (up to 128GB) to save all the data locally on the device itself.

    Smart Accessories

    Qubo Smart Indoor Camera acts as a mother hub, which can be paired with various smart sensors. As of now, the company sells a smoke sensor, gas sensor, a smart plug, and a door or a window sensor.

    All these sensors use the ZigBee protocol to connect to the mother hub and have to be paired with the mother hub using the Qubo app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. As these accessories do not use the Wi-Fi network, they cannot be used as an individual device, which is a bit of a drawback.

    Each of these sensors retails in India for Rs. 2,850, which in our opinion are a little expensive. Some of these sensors come with a built-in battery whereas the others have to be connected to a power plug.

    Pairing these sensors is easy and they work as advertised without any issue. I was really impressed with the smart plug, as it is a high-capacity plug and can even be used with large electronic appliances like washing machines, water heater, and refrigerator.

    Verdict

    The Qubo Smart Indoor Camera is a great product for office and house usage, especially at Rs. 11,990. The company also sells it in a package (including all four sensors) for Rs. 15,890, which definitely sweetens the deal. If you are looking for an affordable smart home set, then the Qubo Smart Indoor Camera seems like a good offering.

