Roav Announced Its Entry Level DashCam A0 In India For Rs. 5,490 News oi-Karan Sharma

Roav by Anker Innovations has launched a smarter and safer way to Drive your, with its latest entry level 'Dashcam A0' in India, engineered with Class Leading Panoramic Optics, built-in Wi-Fi, a dedicated App.

Roav A0 dashcam attaches to your windshield to track and record every drive in wide-angle thanks to its 170 degree wide angle lens. The Roav A0 when connected to the ROAV dashcam App streams video from the dashcam to your smartphone to View and Download. The recording starts automatically when the camera is plugged in to the car's cigarette lighter socket.

The Camera supports rich and Clear Videos, with an advanced chipset, 6 lens elements, and Wide Dynamic Range image balancing combined to record every drive in crisp 1080p HD resolution. The camera is built to withstand extreme heat and cold for reliable use in virtually in any environment. Equipped with an f/1.4 aperture lens that enables Clear Night Vision and wide-angle views, it simultaneously covers up to 5 lanes of traffic.

The dashcam also includes a parking monitor mode (thanks to the built-in G Sensor and 240mAh battery), when your car is turned off, on accidental impact from the outside, the camera automatically turns on and starts recording a video. Packaged with an 8GB SD card (camera supports up to 128GB MicroSD cards), the A0 Dashcam ensures you're good to go - right out of the box.

The ROAV DashCam A0 is already available at leading automotive accessories retailers, select landmark stores, Gadget Retailers and e-commerce websites.

