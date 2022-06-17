200MP Smartphone Camera Incoming: Samsung ISOCELL HP1 Teased News oi-Vivek

Samsung has been at the forefront of the high-resolution smartphone camera sensor and it is currently the only company that offers 108MP camera sensors. The company has been working on a new high-resolution camera sensor, a 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor, and here are the details regarding the same.

Samsung is now teasing the launch of the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor which is likely to be used on the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone. Not just Samsung, the upcoming 200MP sensor is also likely to be used by brands like Xiaomi on their upcoming devices like the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Chips That Support 200MP Camera Sensor

A lot of chipsets like the Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC, and the Media Dimensity 9000 processor supports 200MP camera sensors. Hence, any smartphone that might feature the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor will come with either of these processors.

200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 Features

The prominent feature of the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor is the fact that it can shoot native 200MP pictures with 200 million pixels. Hence, the photo will have a lot more details when compared to 12MP, 24MP, 48MP, 64MP, or even 108MP images.

The 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor is likely to use some sort of pixel binning technology which should allow phones to take either 50MP (four in one-pixel tech) or 25MP highly detailed images using eight in one pixel binning feature.

Using the pixel binning technology, the ISOCELL HP1 should be able to absorb more light and hence offer better picture quality in artificial and low-light conditions. Again, the high-resolution 200MP pictures will be large in size when compared to regular 12MP images, hence, the phone might run out of storage quickly.

The upcoming ISOCELL HP1 sensor will also allow users to shoot high-resolution videos. A phone equipped with the 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor should be able to capture 8K videos and 4K videos with ease. Just like photos, the large sensor should also help the phone to capture bright and vivid videos in challenging lighting conditions.

