Sharpen Your Camera Skills With Nikon's Free Online Photography Workshops

    Are you a shutterbug who isn’t able to polish their outdoor photography skills due to COVID-19 lockdown? Then, this is the right time to learn or brush-up your photography skills, as Nikon India has introduced a free online photography class.

    Sharpen Your Camera Skills With Nikon's Free Online Photography Class

     

    These classes will start from April 9 and will go up to April 13, where, each day a professional photographer will share tips on how to take photos that look great with simple tricks.

    The free online photography class from Nikon India will begin with Académie des beaux-arts Photography awardee, Raghu Rai and every day a new photographer with different expertise will explain different aspects of photography.

    Some of the topics of the theme in these photography classes will include wedding, wildlife, effects of focal length, interior & architecture, street, portrait, food & pet photography. At the end of each class, there will be a Q&A session, where participants can clear their doubts by asking their questions directly to the host.

    Nikon India has also created a platform called "Capture with Nikon", where participants can post their work and connect with experts to learn more about professional photography. Not just that, there will also be a lot of competitions, where one can week exciting prices and benefits from Nikon India.

     

    How To Participate In Nikon India Free Online Photography Classes?

    These classes will be live-streamed on Nikon India YouTube and Instagram pages follow those pages to get an instant notification when a class starts. Here are the details regarding the same.

    Nikon India Instagram Handle

    Nokia India YouTube Handle

    • April 9, 6:00 PM (Instagram Live) -- RamitBatra On Wedding Photography
    • April 11, 12:00 PM (Instagram Live) -- Talk Session ByPadmashree Raghu Rai
    • April 11, 06:00 PM (YouTube Live) -- Q&A Session ByAbhraneelMalakar
    • April 12, 12:00 PM (Instagram Live) -- Shaaz Jung On Wildlife Photography
    • April 12, 06:00 PM (YouTube Live) -- AnudeepMathur On Interior & Architecture
    • April 13, 06:00 PM (YouTube Live) -- Vinay Panjvani On Journey As a Street Photographer

    nikon Camera coronavirus news
    Friday, April 10, 2020, 15:42 [IST]
