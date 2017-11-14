Sony α7R III mirrorless camera with 42.4MP sensor launched in India

Sony India today announced an impressive addition to their full-frame mirrorless camera line-up, the α7R III. It combines a high-resolution 42.4 MP back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor with impressive shooting speeds at up to 10 fps. The Sony α7R III is priced at Rs. 2,64,990 and it will be go on sale starting from November 24.

The camera also comes with full AF/AE tracking as well 4K video recording quality, wide 15-stop dynamic range, high sensitivity with more noise reduction. Thanks to all these features and capabilities, the Sony α7R III is a perfect choice for photographers, videographers and multi-media creators. Let's look at its features in detail.

The 42.4MP high-resolution, back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor of the Sony α7R III utilizes a gap-less on-chip lens design and anti-reflective coating on the surface of the sensor's seal glass for better quality pictures with low noise.

Sony's new α7R III also features a new front-end LSI that effectively doubles the readout speed of the image sensor, as well as an updated BIONZ X processing-engine. These powerful components work together to allow the camera to shoot at faster speeds while also enabling its impressive ISO range of 100 to 32000 (expandable to ISO 50 - 102400 for still images) and massive 15-stop dynamic range at low sensitivity settings.

What's more, the new camera is equipped with a refined image processing system that allows it to shoot full 42.4MP images at up to 10 fps with continuous, accurate AF/AE tracking for up to 76 JPEG / RAW images or 28 uncompressed RAW images.

This high speed 10 fps mode is available with either a mechanical shutter or a completely silent shooting, adding to the immense flexibility of the camera. The camera can also shoot continuously at up to 8 fps in live view mode with minimal lag in the viewfinder or LCD screen. These high speed options ensure that fast moving subjects can be captured with extreme accuracy and incredible image detail.

Interestingly, if there is fluorescent or artificial lighting present in a shooting environment, users can activate the Anti-flicker function to allow the Sony α7R III to automatically detect frequency of the lighting and time the shutter to minimize its effect on images being captured.

The upgraded focusing system of the α7R III is comprised of 399 focal-plane phase-detection AF points that cover approximately 68% of the image area in both the horizontal and vertical directions. This advanced system delivers AF acquisition in about half the time as the α7R II in low-light conditions, with tracking that is approximately 2 times more accurate as well.

This new full-frame model was built without an optical low pass filter to maximize resolution, while also having the ability to output 14 bit RAW format even when shooting in silent or continuous mode. The camera is equipped with an innovative 5-axis optical image stabilization system that has been fine-tuned to support its high-resolution shooting capacity, resulting in a 5.5 step shutter speed advantage.

The new α7R III is exceptionally capable as a video camera as well, offering 4K (3,840×2,160 pixels) video recording across the full width of the full-frame image sensor.

The camera can also record Full HD at 120 fps at up to 100Mbps, allowing footage to be reviewed and eventually edited into 4x or 5x slow motion video files in Full HD resolution with AF tracking.

The LCD screen on the camera has been upgraded as well, with a resolution of 1.44M dots and WhiteMagic technology that improves viewing in bright, outdoor conditions. "Standard" or "High" display quality settings are also available for both the viewfinder and monitor as well. "High" takes advantage of the large amount of data read from the 42.4MP sensor to provide extra fine viewfinder and monitor displays for a more natural view.

The new camera also offers a multi-selector joystick that provides a fast, efficient way to shift focus points, as well as an 'AF ON' button to activate autofocus when shooting stills or movies.

The new α7R III allows for convenient transfer of files to a smartphone, tablet, computer or FTP server via Wi-Fi, while also including a sync terminal, enabling external flash units and cables to be connected directly for convenient flash sync. A Super Speed USB (USB 3.1 Gen 1) USB Type-C Terminal is also available for increased flexibility in power supply or connected accessories, as well as a faster image transfer speed when connected to a PC.

The newly launched A7R III will be available in all Alpha flagship stores, Sony Center and major electronic stores across India.