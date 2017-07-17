Sony a9 camera with 35mm full-frame stacked CMOS sensor launched

Expanding its adventure sports and wildlife photography portfolio, Sony India today launched a9 digital camera that features world's first 35mm full-frame stacked CMOS sensor and 24.2MP resolution, reports IANS.

The Sony a9 offers a blackout-free shooting at up to 20 frames per second, 60 AF/AE tracking calculations per second and a maximum shutter speed of up to 1/32,000 second, among other features. Priced at Rs. 329,990, a9 (model ILCE-9) will be available from July 29. Other models; SEL100400GM, SEL1635GM and SEL1224G are priced at Rs 199,990, Rs 179,990 and Rs 139,990, respectively.

Models SEL100400GM and SEL1635GM will be available from July 24 while model SEL1224G is already available in the market.

"The 35mm full-frame stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor enables data speed processing at up to 20 times faster than previous Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras," the company said in a statement.

The new electronic shutter operates silently without any mechanical noise that can be disruptive when shooting sports, events or wildlife in a quiet environment.

The a9 is equipped with a five-axis image stabilization system that provides a shutter speed advantage of 5.0 steps.

The camera also offers ultra-high quality video content that can be created with the support of 4K video recording with the resolution of 3840×2160 pixels.