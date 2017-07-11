Sony Xperia X starts receiving new update with July security patch

Last month, Sony rolled out a new Nougat update for its Xperia X smartphone. Thanks to the update, the smartphone now runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

However, we have some more good news for the Sony Xperia X owners. The company has released another update for the device. The new update weighs in at 92.8MB and it is making its way to Xperia X variants that have a single SIM slot. However, those who use the dual-SIM models don't need to be sad. We don't think it would be long before the update gets rolled out to all the devices.

Apparently, the software update only includes the Android security patch for the month of July. Besides, it is likely to carry the build number 34.3.A.0.206. Regardless, Sony has been really consistent with the software updates for its devices. Moreover, the July security patch was only released a few days ago. So it is pretty quick from Sony's side.

While the size of the update is not so big, it is recommended that users connect their devices to a Wi-Fi network instead of using their cellular network to download the update. It also goes without saying that your phone should be sufficiently charged before you initiate the installation process.

If you are yet to receive the update on your Sony Xperia X smartphone, you have the option to check for the update manually by going to Settings > About Phone> Software Updates.

Sony mentions that users cannot revert to a previous software version once the update is installed.