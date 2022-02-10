Sony Alpha 7 IV Now Available In India: Checkout The Details News oi-Vivek

Sony has officially launched its latest flagship mirrorless camera -- the Alpha 7 IV. This is the latest full-frame camera from the company, powered by the new BionZ XR processor, and also comes with a new Exmor R CMOS sensor with 33MP resolution.

Along with the camera and lenses, the company has also launched the HVL-F60RM2 flash which is also known as GN60 Wireless Radio Control External Flash. The flash is said to support reliable flash even at the continuous flash with shutter speeds of up to 1/400 sec.

Coming back to the camera, it offers a 4K video recording with 10-bit depth and offers 4:2:2 color sampling depth. The camera also has improved autofocus with 7596 phase-detection AF points along with improved face and real-time eye tracking.

To help professional users, who use the camera for an extended period, the Sony Alpha 7 IV also comes with an improved heat dissipating mechanism, that enables continuous video recording for hours on a stretch. Sony is marketing the Alpha 7 IV for both photography and videography.

The Sony Alpha 7 IV along with the supported accessories will be available in India from February 10th via Sony India official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and other major electronic retail stores. Here are the details regarding the pricing of the Sony Alpha 7 IV.

Sony Alpha 7 IV Pricing Details In India

The Sony Alpha 7 IV (body only) costs Rs. 242,490 in India. Similarly, the Alpha 7 IV with the 28-70 mm Zoom Lens retails for Rs. 262,490. Lastly, the HVL-F60RM2 flash unit retails for Rs. 46,000.

If you are looking for a full-frame camera that offers great performance for both photography and videography, then the Sony Alpha 7 IV is one of the best cameras that is available in India.

Sony Alpha 7 IV Specifications

Sensor Type: 35 mm full-frame (35.9 x 23.9 mm), Exmor R CMOS sensor

Number Of Pixels (Effective): Approx. 33.0 megapixels

ISO Sensitivity: ISO 100-51200 (ISO numbers from 50 to 204800 can be set as expanded ISO)

Viewfinder Type: 1.3 cm (0.5 type) electronic viewfinder (Quad-VGA OLED)

Monitor Type: 7.5 cm (3.0-type) type TFT

