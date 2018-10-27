ENGLISH

Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 4K video camera officially launched in India for Rs 34,990

Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 comes with XGA OLED TruFinder

    Sony has launched a new mirrorless compact camera, the Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 in India, which is also the most compact camera in the world with respect to zooming capability. Here are the complete details on the latest zoom camera from Sony.

    Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 price and availability

    The Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 will be available in India from the 29th of October via online e-commerce websites and offline retail stores for Rs 34,990. The camera will be available in Black and White colors.

    Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 unique features

     

    • Zoom range from 24mm to 720mm
    • 4K video recording
    • XGA OLED TruFinder
    • 18.2 Megapixels (7.82mm) Exmor R CMOS sensor

     

    Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 specifications


    The Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 comes with an 18.2 MP 1/2.3 type (7.82mm) Exmor R CMOS sensor with ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T 24-720mm4 zoom lens with support for 4K video recording. The camera has a 2.95-inch TFT LCD Tiltable 180 degree screen with 921,600 dots.

    The camera is powered by the BIONZ X image processing engine combined with front-end LSI, which offers a continues shooting speed of 10 fps with a buffer limit of 155 images with impressive 0.09 seconds auto-focus speed.

    With respect to connectivity, the Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 offers Bluetooth, NFC, and a micro HDMI port, which can be used to stream photos and videos taken on the camera directly to a television or a monitor. The camera also supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n for high-speed data transfer across the devices.

    At least on paper, the Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 seems like a great video camera. This camera will be suitable for entry-level content creators, who are into the business of making videos and cannot afford high-end camera equipment.

    What do you think about the Sony Cyber-Shot WX800, share your views in the comment box?

    Story first published: Saturday, October 27, 2018, 10:16 [IST]
