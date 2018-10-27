Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 4K video camera officially launched in India for Rs 34,990

Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 price and availability

The Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 will be available in India from the 29th of October via online e-commerce websites and offline retail stores for Rs 34,990. The camera will be available in Black and White colors.

Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 unique features

Zoom range from 24mm to 720mm

4K video recording

XGA OLED TruFinder

18.2 Megapixels (7.82mm) Exmor R CMOS sensor

Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 specifications



The Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 comes with an 18.2 MP 1/2.3 type (7.82mm) Exmor R CMOS sensor with ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T 24-720mm4 zoom lens with support for 4K video recording. The camera has a 2.95-inch TFT LCD Tiltable 180 degree screen with 921,600 dots.

The camera is powered by the BIONZ X image processing engine combined with front-end LSI, which offers a continues shooting speed of 10 fps with a buffer limit of 155 images with impressive 0.09 seconds auto-focus speed.

With respect to connectivity, the Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 offers Bluetooth, NFC, and a micro HDMI port, which can be used to stream photos and videos taken on the camera directly to a television or a monitor. The camera also supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n for high-speed data transfer across the devices.

At least on paper, the Sony Cyber-Shot WX800 seems like a great video camera. This camera will be suitable for entry-level content creators, who are into the business of making videos and cannot afford high-end camera equipment.

What do you think about the Sony Cyber-Shot WX800, share your views in the comment box?