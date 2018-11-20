Sony India launches new camcorder "HXR-NX200"

Sony India has announced the launch of new handheld camcorder "HXR-NX200" for professional videographers and content creators in the country.

The HXR-NX200 is capable of capturing 4K high-resolution images, in addition to its excellent HD capabilities.

This is possible with Sony's 1.0-type Exmor R CMOS image sensor with effective 14.2 megapixel that achieves high sensitivity and delivers superb image quality, the company claims.

The HXR-NX200 is equipped with a 29mm wide- three angle G Lens alongside independent manual lens rings, enabling manual control of focus, zoom, and iris, for quick and precise adjustment.

A 12x optical zoom is dramatically enhanced with Sony's unique By Pixel Super Resolution Technology, Clear Image Zoom, at 24x in HD and 18x in 4K. With the built-in 4 Step ND Filters, the HXR-NX200 is able to adjust quickly to capture quality content in a multitude of environments, producing sharp, clear images without losing the details anytime, anywhere.

The new camcorder enables users to stream live events in HD effortlessly through a simple and affordable production ecosystem when paired with the MCX-500 multi-camera live producer and the RM-30BP remote commander.

It is also capable of recording 4K XAVC S 100Mbps for superb picture quality with less noise due to a higher bitrate, company claims

Further, the latest camcorder features dual media slots, realizing extended recording time and workflow flexibility through the relay and simultaneous back-up

HXR-NX200 is available across Alpha Flagship stores and professional photo & video store across India at Rs. 1.6 lakh