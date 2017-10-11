Sony RX10 IV digital camera launched: Features the world's fastest AF acquisition time and more

Sony, a worldwide leader in digital imaging and the world's largest image sensor manufacturer today announced a new camera which will be an addition to its acclaimed Cyber-shot RX10 series. As such, the company has unveiled RX10 IV (model DSC-RX10M4).

Building on the success of last year's Sony RX10 III, this new versatile camera features the world's fastest AF acquisition time of 0.03 seconds and up to 24 fps continuous shooting with full AF/AE tracking, 315 phase-detection AF points that rivals those the fastest professional interchangeable lens cameras and an exceptionally versatile 24-600mm F2.4-F4 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T lens.

As per the company, the new RX10 IV model is said to deliver an unmatched combination of mobility and speed for imaging enthusiasts and professionals looking for the ultimate 'all-in-one' solution.

The impressive RX10 IV camera is equipped with a latest 1.0-type 20.1 MP Exmor RS CMOS stacked image sensor with DRAM chip along with a powerful BIONZ X image processor and front-end LSI. These key components all work together to maximize overall speed of operation and performance, ultimately ensuring the highest possible image and video quality throughout the entire range of the 24-600mm lens.

The newly launched camera will be available in all Alpha flagship stores and major electronic stores across India. The device is priced at Rs. 1,29,990 and consumers can purchase the device starting October 14th, 2017.

However, let's have a look at the key features of the new camera in detail.

High Speed AF System Sony's RX10 series of cameras, the new RX10 IV model features a Fast Hybrid AF system that combines the respective advantages of 315 phase-detection AF points covering approximately 65 percent of the sensor and contrast-detection AF to ultimately enable the camera to lock focus in as little as 0.03 seconds2. This high-speed focusing complements the extensive 24-600mm4 range of the lens, ensuring all subjects can be captured with precise detail and clarity. Additionally, for the first time in a Cyber-shot camera, the RX10 IV model employs High-density Tracking AF technology. This advanced technology, which had only been previously available in a select few of Sony's acclaimed line of α interchangeable lens cameras, concentrates AF points around a subject to improve tracking and focus accuracy, allowing even the most unpredictable subjects including fast-moving athletes and birds in flight to be captured with ease. Other AF improvements in the new RX10 IV camera include an enhanced version of the popular Eye AF, Touch Focus, and Focus Range Limiter. AF-ON setting is also assignable, as well as multiple AF modes including AF-S, AF-C and AF-A, which can be easily adjusted based on user preferences and shooting situations. Continuous 24fps Shooting with AF/AE Tracking An ideal complement to the AF system, the RX10 IV offers continuous high-speed shooting at up to 24 fps3 with full AF/AE tracking, with an impressive buffer limit of up to 249 images. With the significant improvements in processing power for the new camera, EVF display lag during continuous shooting has been substantially reduced, allowing shooters to capture the decisive moment with ultimate confidence. Also, for convenience during image playback, continuously shot images can be displayed in groups instead of individual shots. The RX10 IV also has a high-speed Anti-Distortion Shutter (maximum shutter speed of up to 1/32000 second) that reduces the "rolling shutter" effect commonly experienced with fast-moving subjects and can shoot completely silently in all modes, including continuous high-speed shooting, when the electronic shutter is engaged. A mechanical shutter mode is also available as well if required by the user. High Magnification Zoom Lens The 24-600mm ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T lens on the Cyber-shot RX10 IV camera features a maximum aperture of F2.4-F4.0, helping it achieve outstanding image quality throughout the entire zoom range, all the way up to ultra-telephoto. It includes a super ED (extra-low dispersion) glass element and ED aspherical lenses to minimize chromatic aberration, and ZEISS T Coating to minimize flare and ghosting. The lens also has built-in Optical SteadyShot image stabilization that helps to reduce camera shake and image blur. When the feature is activated, it is equivalent to an approximate 4.5 steps shutter speed improvement. Additionally, with a minimum focusing distance of 72 cm (2.36 ft) and 0.49x maximum magnification at a fully extended 600mm, the lens is capable of producing amazingly detailed tele-macro images. Touch Focus The new RX10 IV features Sony's latest 3.0-type 1.44M dot tiltable LCD screen with Touch Focus and Touch Pad function - another first for Cyber-shot RX series - for quick and smooth focusing operation, and WhiteMagic technology, ensuring that LCD viewing is bright and clear in even the harshest outdoor lighting conditions. Additionally, it is equipped with an approx. 2.35M dot high-contrast XGA OLED Tru-Finder, ensuring true-to-life image preview and playback functionality. Triple lens rings for aperture, zoom, and focus are also available, with a completely quiet, smooth option for the aperture ring that is ideal for video shooters. To enhance customization, "My Menu" functionality has been added, allowing up to 30 frequently used menu items to be custom registered. Menus are color-coded for easier recognition and navigation, and a new Movie Settings menu has been introduced to improve the overall video shooting experience. The RX10 IV is also dust and moisture resistant, and Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth compatible. 4K Movie Recording The new RX10 IV model becomes the latest Cyber-shot RX camera to offer the advantages of 4K (QFHD 3840 x 2160) movie recording, with its Fast Hybrid AF system realizing about 2x faster-focusing speed compared to the RX10 III. In 4K mode, the new RX10 IV utilizes full pixel readout without pixel binning, capturing approximately 1.7x more information than is required for 4K movie output to ensure that all the finest details are captured accurately. The camera utilizes the XAVC S codec, recording video at a high data rate of up to 100 Mbps depending on shooting mode. Users have the option of shooting at either 24p or 30p in 4K mode (100 Mbps), or in frame rates of up to 120p in Full HD mode. The new camera also has a variety of other professional caliber video features including Picture Profile, S-Log3/S-Gamut3, Gamma Display Assist, Proxy recording, Time Code / User Bit and more, as well as input for external microphone and output for headphone monitoring. Super slow-motion video recording is also available, with an extended duration of about 4 seconds (in quality priority mode) and 7 seconds (in shoot time priority). This unique feature gives users the ability to choose among 960fps, 480fps and 240 fps frame rates and among 60p, 30p and 24p playback formats