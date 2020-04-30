This AI-Powered Thermal Camera To Help Fight COVID-19 News oi-Vivek

AI is being used as one of the primary tools in detection and controlling COVID-19 across the globe. It is extensively put to work to analyze the data collected by various means. Agrex.ai -- a video analytics company has now come up with a smart thermal camera to combat coronavirus.

As of now, thermal cameras are being used across the country to measure the body temperature of the individuals and people with abnormal body temperature are being shortlisted for further diagnosis. Even with the highly sophisticated thermal cameras, it does take a bit of time and this is a deal-breaker when dealing with a huge gathering.

The AI-powered thermal camera from Agrex.ai is likely to solve this issue, as the company claims that it can scan people from a 20-meter distance and it can even scan a large gathering at once. The camera comes in a plug-and-play system and it can be set up in just 10 minutes.

The camera uses infrared radiations and converts the heat signature into detectable pixel values, which will generate an audiovisual alert. To control false alarm, the camera is trained by AI to only scan the temperature from the human face and the company has been using this system at their offices.

The unique selling point of this solution is that it can scan the temperature in less than a second, where it can detect up to 80 to 100 persons in just 60 seconds, ensuring quicker data collection without requiring to stop and scan every individual.

According to ArushKakkar, founder of Agrex.ai the company already has over 50 orders and the brand is in talks to install this system in malls across Delhi. The company has already installed the AI thermal camera solution in a few co-working places and has plans to install in public places like hospitals, metros, railway stations, and airports.

Agrex.ai Thermal Camera Price And Availability

As of now, there is no information on how much the company is charging per unit. The company claims that it is a cost-effective solution built to reduce costs and optimize resources.

