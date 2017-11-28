10 most important web tools all PC users should know

There are lots of ways, where you can get benefitted with the Internet. Be it entertainment, information and much more, you can get anything you want to be provided if you have the right tool and methods. Today, we have compiled a list of tools, you can bookmark that might be useful for day to day life.

Enhance the low-res photos If you have any low-res photos, that needs to be upscaled, you can use 'Let's Enhance' tool on the Internet for free. In here, the noise is removed and missing parts of the image are applied with neural networks making the image quality better. Before editing images, you need to create an account to see the end results. Convert file formats easily You might come across a situation, where you need to convert the file formats. Even though there is software available for that, finding an appropriate link without advertisement and other things is difficult. During that situation, with the help of 'Zamzar' online tool, you can convert files faster. This online tool supports 1,200 different conversion types, including audio, video, image, and document types. Transfer files over web There are platforms to share our files when in need with our friends and colleagues. It includes services like Dropbox and Google Drive for sharing a file, but it requires a procedure of signing in to the website, and much more. In case, if you want a tool to transfer your file quickly, you can use 'Firefox Send', that lets you drop any file into a browser window and send it via a safe, private, and encrypted link. Check time zones If you want to have a look at the different time zones at the same time, you can bookmark 'TimeAndDate', where you can have a series of world clocks up on screen. SEE ALSO: Upcoming Xiaomi Desh ka Smartphone teased to be exclusive to Flipkart Scan virus online Not all the websites are malware free, neither the files we download. To be in a safer side, use this online virus scanner -- Jotti Malware Scan, where you need to simply upload a file through the web and it then gets scanned in the cloud by a host of applications. Stream movies There are lots of sources to stream movies online, but not every website has the content we are looking out for. With 'Can I Stream It?' online tool, you can search content from various streaming sites to see where you can buy or rent it, as a download or a stream. Make GIF With GIPHY, you can create GIF in a second and can share through all the important website, we use today. In fact, you can create a GIF within a minute if you have the content. Voice memos We can find plenty of voice recording apps online, but 'Clyp' is quick and can be accessed through your browser whenever you want to compile an idea with your voice or send a voice memo to someone else. Sums If you are into mathematics big time, you can bookmark Desmos Graphing Calculator in case, if you host functions, equations, and data plottings. Count the score Scoreboardz is another online tool, that helps you in keeping your score if you are competing with your friends for a game. You can add up to 12 players, choose your scoreboard background, and then simply click to increase or decrease each of the scores.