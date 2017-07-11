15 common Windows Error Codes and how to fix them

While we work on our PC/laptop, you might come across lots of error. Saying that Errors are perfectly normal things which suggest that something is going wrong with your computer.

15 common Windows Error Codes and how to fix them

Today, we have compiled a list of errors and its solutions, because, next time, when Windows tells you to contact your system administrator, you’ll know how to solve these errors.

Error #2

Message: System cannot find specified file

Solution: You should reinstall NCP & DUN

Error #5

Message: Access Denied

Solution:

1. Make sure you've entered the correct username and password

2. Check that the option accept any authentication including clear text" is activated

Message: Invalid Procedure Call

Solution: Network components must be installed again

 

Error #6

Message: Stack Overflow

Solution:

1. Try cold booting your computer

2. If this does not work, the problem might come from your RAM or the Swap file

 

Error #20

Message: The system cannot find the specified device

Solution:

Make sure that the right modem has been selected, if not reinstall it.

 

Error #71

Message: No more connections are allowed

Solution: Already someone connected under your account and in this case, call the Internet service to bump the ghost program off

Error #600

Message: An operation is pending

Solution: Try rebooting your computer and also make sure that no program is running on the modem. Additionally, make sure your computer is Spyware free.

Error #604

Message: Wrong information specified.

Solution:

Enter the username, password properly and set up the dialler again. If it doesn't work, you can try to reinstall your modem once again.

Error #607

Message: The event is invalid.

Solution:

In this case, try rebooting your system and check whether the dialler/network settings have been correctly configured. Else install RAS/DUN again

Error #608

Message: The device does not exist.

Solution: Check that the modem is working properly, or reinstall it. If not, do the modem diagnostics and set up the correct drivers.

Error #621

Message: Cannot open/load the phone book file.

Solution: Install Blue Frog connection software again

Error #635

Message: Unknown Error

Solution: Try to reboot your computer or Install Blue Frog connection software again

Error #636

Message: The wrong device is attached to the port

Solution: Check your settings if you have chosen the right modem

Error #638

Message: The request has timed out.

Solution: Try to reboot your computer or Install Blue Frog connection software again

Error #645

Message: Internal authentication error.

Solution: Try to reboot your computer, else, try to reinstall your modem drivers

