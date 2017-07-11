15 common Windows Error Codes and how to fix them

While we work on our PC/laptop, you might come across lots of error. Saying that Errors are perfectly normal things which suggest that something is going wrong with your computer.
Today, we have compiled a list of errors and its solutions, because, next time, when Windows tells you to contact your system administrator, you’ll know how to solve these errors.
Error #2
Message: System cannot find specified file
Solution: You should reinstall NCP & DUN
Error #5
Message: Access Denied
Solution:
1. Make sure you've entered the correct username and password
2. Check that the option accept any authentication including clear text" is activated
Message: Invalid Procedure Call
Solution: Network components must be installed again
Error #6
Message: Stack Overflow
Solution:
1. Try cold booting your computer
2. If this does not work, the problem might come from your RAM or the Swap file
Error #20
Message: The system cannot find the specified device
Solution:
Make sure that the right modem has been selected, if not reinstall it.
Error #71
Message: No more connections are allowed
Solution: Already someone connected under your account and in this case, call the Internet service to bump the ghost program off
Error #600
Message: An operation is pending
Solution: Try rebooting your computer and also make sure that no program is running on the modem. Additionally, make sure your computer is Spyware free.
Error #604
Message: Wrong information specified.
Solution:
Enter the username, password properly and set up the dialler again. If it doesn't work, you can try to reinstall your modem once again.
Error #607
Message: The event is invalid.
Solution:
In this case, try rebooting your system and check whether the dialler/network settings have been correctly configured. Else install RAS/DUN again
Error #608
Message: The device does not exist.
Solution: Check that the modem is working properly, or reinstall it. If not, do the modem diagnostics and set up the correct drivers.
Error #621
Message: Cannot open/load the phone book file.
Solution: Install Blue Frog connection software again
Error #635
Message: Unknown Error
Solution: Try to reboot your computer or Install Blue Frog connection software again
Error #636
Message: The wrong device is attached to the port
Solution: Check your settings if you have chosen the right modem
Error #638
Message: The request has timed out.
Solution: Try to reboot your computer or Install Blue Frog connection software again
Error #645
Message: Internal authentication error.
Solution: Try to reboot your computer, else, try to reinstall your modem drivers