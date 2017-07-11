15 common Windows Error Codes and how to fix them

While we work on our PC/laptop, you might come across lots of error. Saying that Errors are perfectly normal things which suggest that something is going wrong with your computer.

Today, we have compiled a list of errors and its solutions, because, next time, when Windows tells you to contact your system administrator, you’ll know how to solve these errors.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Error #2 Message: System cannot find specified file Solution: You should reinstall NCP & DUN Error #5 Message: Access Denied Solution: 1. Make sure you've entered the correct username and password 2. Check that the option accept any authentication including clear text" is activated Error #5 Message: Invalid Procedure Call Solution: Network components must be installed again Error #6 Message: Stack Overflow Solution: 1. Try cold booting your computer 2. If this does not work, the problem might come from your RAM or the Swap file Error #20 Message: The system cannot find the specified device Solution: Make sure that the right modem has been selected, if not reinstall it. Error #71 Message: No more connections are allowed Solution: Already someone connected under your account and in this case, call the Internet service to bump the ghost program off Error #600 Message: An operation is pending Solution: Try rebooting your computer and also make sure that no program is running on the modem. Additionally, make sure your computer is Spyware free. Error #604 Message: Wrong information specified. Solution: Enter the username, password properly and set up the dialler again. If it doesn't work, you can try to reinstall your modem once again. Error #607 Message: The event is invalid. Solution: In this case, try rebooting your system and check whether the dialler/network settings have been correctly configured. Else install RAS/DUN again Error #608 Message: The device does not exist. Solution: Check that the modem is working properly, or reinstall it. If not, do the modem diagnostics and set up the correct drivers. Error #621 Message: Cannot open/load the phone book file. Solution: Install Blue Frog connection software again Error #635 Message: Unknown Error Solution: Try to reboot your computer or Install Blue Frog connection software again Error #636 Message: The wrong device is attached to the port Solution: Check your settings if you have chosen the right modem Error #638 Message: The request has timed out. Solution: Try to reboot your computer or Install Blue Frog connection software again Error #645 Message: Internal authentication error. Solution: Try to reboot your computer, else, try to reinstall your modem drivers