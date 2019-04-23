Intel announces 9th Gen Intel Core mobile CPUs for next gen. PC computing

Intel 9th gen. Intel Core CPU Machines

The 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9980HK processor is the company's first ever Intel Core i9 mobile processor that comes with up to 5 GHz2 Intel Thermal Velocity Boost. The CPU boasts 8 cores and 16 threads to offer support of up to 16MB of Intel Smart Cache. This allows the new CPU to address the most demanding workloads with an ease.

As per Intel, the new 9th gen. Intel core CPUs will offer



• Up to 33% overall performance leap compared with a 3-year old PC.

• Up to 28% increased responsiveness.

• Continuous performance optimization with Intel Dynamic Tuning for all types of laptops.

Besides, Intel has also announced new additions to the 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family. The 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processor lineup will now offer more than 25 products with options ranging from Intel Core i3 up to Intel Core i9. The new range is said to deliver unmatched performance and flexibility to meet a range of consumer needs from everyday productivity to gaming to content creation. If you are looking for something slightly affordable, you can check out Intel's Pentium Gold and Celeron products that offer entry-level computing.

As for the new high-end desktop processors are concerned, the performance graph measures as per follow:

• Up to 47% more FPS while gaming.1

• Up to 2.1 times faster video editing compared with a 5-year old PC for 4K and 360 video editing experiences.17

• Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) with gigabit Wi-Fi speeds delivering almost three times faster than standard 2x2 AC, and 40% faster than Intel® Wireless-AC (Gigabit).18

• Up to 8 cores and 16 threads, up to 5 GHz maximum turbo frequency, up to 16 MB Intel Smart Cache and up to 40 platform PCIe lanes.

What’s in store for gamers?

Talking specifically about the gaming, Intel says that the new 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors deliver desktop-caliber AAA gaming. During the press meetup in Mumbai, the Intel's spokesperson- Fredrik Hamberger, General Manager of the Premium and Gaming Laptop Segments at Intel mentioned that the performance doesn't drop even while recording and streaming at the same time. This can significantly improve the PC user-experience of the avid gamer who play, record and stream at the same time for their audience.

Fredrik also informed that the new CPUs will bring desktop-caliber performance with up to 5 Ghz and 8 cores in a range of thinner systems and new level of connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) so users can game or create where they want. Let's focus on the new Wi-Fi 6 standard.

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200

Another major highlight of the 9th gen. Intel Core CPUs is the new Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 standard. The same offers supports for multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi speed - based on the latest Wi-Fi standard offering low latency and ultra-fast connection speeds. This boosts up gaming performance during online tournaments. As per Intel, gamers will be able to experience the following performance boost with the new Wi-Fi standard offered by Intel's 9th gen. CPUs.

• Immersive AAA gameplay with up to 56% FPS improvement on games like "Total War: Warhammer II".

• Experience up to 38% faster turn time on games like "Civilization 6".

• Game, record and stream without compromise and broadcast HD live streams up to 2.1 times faster, gen-over-gen.

• Offers almost three times faster throughput and up to 75% latency reduction9 - pair it with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) routers based on Intel technology to unleash a great gaming experience.

What’s in store for Content Creators?

Content creation is also a big focus for Intel and the 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors are said to offer faster video editing to tackle heavyweight creative tasks on the go. The new CPUs combine NewIntel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage to provide the responsiveness of Intel Optane memory with the capacity of a QLC NAND SSD. This is to speed up application response and content loading. Support for Thunderbolt 3 is also provided to enhance home and office creation via fast single-wire access to multiple 4K monitors, additional external storage and system charging.

To give you some statics, the 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors will deliver:

• Up to 54% faster 4K video editing vs a 3-year old PC.13

• With up to 1TB of total storage, Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage will have the capacity users need for their apps and files.

• Up to 63% faster content creation vs. a 3-year old PC via Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage versus a standalone TLC NAND SSD.14

• Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) lets you share your 10GB multimedia files in less than one minute (almost three times faster than standard 2x2 AC Wi-Fi).15 When connected to a new Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) router powered by Intel technology it is now possible to create, edit and share faster than ever before.

ESL One Mumbai was backed by Intel

In a nutshell, the 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors are engineered to deliver desktop-caliber performance in a mobile form factor for demanding users worldwide.

Starting today, laptops powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors will be made available from OEMs including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI. You can check out at your nearest offline retailer for new desktops and laptops powered by the new 9th gen. Intel core CPUs for next gen. for gaming and content creation experience.