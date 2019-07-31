Lenovo Yoga S940 First Impressions: Ultra Sleek Body, 4K HDR Display And Up to 8th Gen Intel CPUs

Design- Ultra-Sleek Body, Aluminum Construction

Crafted out of a single sheet of aluminium, Lenovo Yoga S940 weighs 1.2 kg and is just 12.2mm thin. The notebook feels extremely light in hands and can be easily carried around for on-the-go jobs. Lenovo claims that the Yoga S940 is also highly durable and can withstand a good level of wear and tear in regular use-case scenarios.

As the screen comes in 16:9 aspect ratio, the 13.9-inch Yoga S940 feels compact than some of the company's previous 13-inch notebooks. If price is not an issue for you, the Yoga S940 might be the best-looking ultrabook you can buy today in the Indian market.

Display- Super Vivid 4K HDR Display, Dolby Atmos Speaker System

The standout feature of the Lenovo Yoga S940 has to be the 4k HDR IPS LCD screen. The 14" 4K HDR IPS LCD display (3840 x 2160) with Dolby Vision support is very vivid, offers 90% screen-to-body ratio and touches an impressive 500 nits peak brightness levels.

The Yoga S940 is claimed to be the world's first notebook with contour glass. The glass wraps around the edges to seamlessly merge with the razor-thin bezels to deliver an immersive viewing experience. The Yoga S940 will also be available in FHD screen configuration.

As far as audio is concerned, the Yoga S940 comes integrated with Dolby Atmos speaker system with smart audio amplifiers. Combined with the 4K HDR screen, the notebook is bound to deliver an immersive multimedia playback experience. High-resolution content will look phenomenal on this sleek notebook.

Hardware Configuration

The new Yoga S940 ultrabook will be available in multiple configurations. You will have the option to choose to up to 8th gen. Intel Core i7 processor, 16/8GB RAM and 1TB/512GB/256GB PCIe SSD storage.

All variants get Dolby Atmos support, Intel integrated graphics, Windows 10 OS and a fixed-focus CMOS camera that can create a pleasing bokeh effect while you video call friends and family members.

The new Yoga S940 notebook allows you to shift open windows and content contextually to a connected external monitor to enhance productivity in everyday use.

AI-Enabled Face Recognition, Amazon Alexa & Windows Cortana Support

Lenovo has also thrown in some smart features to make Yoga S940 ready for today's consumer needs. The new ultrabook supports hands-free PC login. There's a built-in IR camera that allows you to unlock the notebook with just your facial data.

The Yoga S940 features AI-powered sensors that can detect auto-lock the display to protect the data from others seeing it if you are not around and have forgotten to lock the notebook.

Lenovo also claims that the sensors can also detect and alert the user when any uninvited person is shoulder surfing on the screen. The Yoga S940 also gets voice recognition with support for Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana.

Lenovo claims that the notebook can recognize the voice commands from up to 4m. We are yet to test the performance of face and voice recognition on the Yoga S940 notebook.

Battery Life, Connectivity And Pre-installed Softwares

Lenovo claims that the new Yoga ultrabook supports offers up to 7.5 hours of battery life with 4K HDR display and up to 15 hours battery life with standard Full HD screen. The Yoga S940 also supports fast charging technology. The PC maker claimed that the notebook's battery cell recharges to 80% with just one hour of fast charge.

For connectivity, Lenovo Yoga S940 features 2 x 2 Wi-fi 802.11 ac, 2 x Type-C Thunderbolt ports, 1 x Type-C DC-In + USB 3.1 Gen 1 port and 1 audio jack. The notebook will come pre-installed with Lenovo vantage, McAfee LiveSafe (30-day trial) and Microsoft Office 365 (1-year license).

Pricing And Availability

The top-of-the-line Yoga S940 ultrabook is now available in India at the starting price of Rs. 1,39,990 across Lenovo.com, leading e-tailers and the Lenovo stores across India. Importantly, you can also customize and build Yoga S940 with the specific features and components you want as the new notebook comes under Lenovo's recently launched ‘Made to order' program.

Verdict

Lenovo Yoga S940 is undoubtedly one-of-the most premium ultrabook you can buy today in the Indian market. The 4K HDR display with razor-thin bezels and contour glass makes it a perfect lightweight notebook for on-the-go work assignments and multimedia jobs. It is extremely compact and is backed by top-of-the-line hardware.

The price is definitely on a higher side and might prove as a deal-breaker for consumers in the price-conscious market like India. The biggest competitor of the Yoga S940 will be Apple's latest MacBooks. We will soon compare the Yoga S940 with all other premium notebooks to give you a better understanding of the performance and features.