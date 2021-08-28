List Of CPUs That Officially Support Windows 11 OS From Intel, AMD, And Qualcomm Features oi-Vivek

Microsoft has now released the list of CPUs that officially support Windows 11 OS. As the company already confirmed, most modern CPUs based on 64bit architecture, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage will officially support Windows 11 OS. However, those devices should also have TPM 2.0, to ensure PCs make more secure.

Here is the list of CPUs from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm which officially support Windows 11 OS. If you have a PC with any of these CPUs, then the computer will receive Windows 11 OS update by the end of 2021.

AMD CPUs That Support Windows 11 OS AMD AMD 3015e

AMD AMD 3020e

AMD Athlon 3000G

AMD Athlon 300GE

AMD Athlon 300U

AMD Athlon 320GE

AMD Athlon Gold 3150C

AMD Athlon Gold 3150G

AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE

AMD Athlon Gold 3150U

AMD Athlon Silver 3050C

AMD Athlon Silver 3050e

AMD Athlon Silver 3050GE

AMD Athlon Silver 3050U

AMD EPYC 7252

AMD EPYC 7262

AMD EPYC 7272

AMD EPYC 7282

AMD EPYC 7302

AMD EPYC 7313

AMD EPYC 7343

AMD EPYC 7352

AMD EPYC 7402

AMD EPYC 7413

AMD EPYC 7443

AMD EPYC 7452

AMD EPYC 7453

AMD EPYC 7502

AMD EPYC 7513

AMD EPYC 7532

AMD EPYC 7542

AMD EPYC 7543

AMD EPYC 7552

AMD EPYC 7642

AMD EPYC 7643

AMD EPYC 7662

AMD EPYC 7663

AMD EPYC 7702

AMD EPYC 7713

AMD EPYC 7742

AMD EPYC 7763

AMD EPYC 7232P

AMD EPYC 72F3

AMD EPYC 7302P

AMD EPYC 7313P

AMD EPYC 73F3

AMD EPYC 7402P

AMD EPYC 7443P

AMD EPYC 74F3

AMD EPYC 7502P

AMD EPYC 7543P

AMD EPYC 75F3

AMD EPYC 7702P

AMD EPYC 7713P

AMD EPYC 7F32

AMD EPYC 7F52

AMD EPYC 7F72

AMD EPYC 7H12

AMD Ryzen 3 3100

AMD Ryzen 3 2300X

AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics

AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE

AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

AMD Ryzen 3 3250C

AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

AMD Ryzen 3 3300U

AMD Ryzen 3 3350U

AMD Ryzen 3 4300G

AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE

AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200G

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200GE

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3300U

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350GE

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5350G

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5350GE

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U

AMD Ryzen 5 2600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 2500X

AMD Ryzen 5 2600E

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics

AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE

AMD Ryzen 5 3450U

AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 3500C

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U

AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

AMD Ryzen 5 3580U Microsoft Surface Edition

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

AMD Ryzen 5 4600GE

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

AMD Ryzen 5 4600U

AMD Ryzen 5 5300G

AMD Ryzen 5 5300GE

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

AMD Ryzen 5 5600GE

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS

AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2600

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3400G

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3400GE

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650GE

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650G

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650GE

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5750G

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5750GE

AMD Ryzen 7 2700

AMD Ryzen 7 5800

AMD Ryzen 7 2700E Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

AMD Ryzen 7 3700C

AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

AMD Ryzen 7 3780U Microsoft Surface Edition

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE

AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

AMD Ryzen 7 5700GE

AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 2700

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 2700X

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 3700U

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750GE

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U

AMD Ryzen 9 5900

AMD Ryzen 9 3900 Processor

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS

AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX

AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 3900

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3945WX

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX Intel CPUs That Support Windows 11 OS Intel Atom x6200FE

Intel Atom x6211E

Intel Atom x6212RE

Intel Atom x6413E

Intel Atom x6414RE

Intel Atom x6425E

Intel Atom x6425RE

Intel Atom x6427FE

Intel Celeron 6305

Intel Celeron 3867U

Intel Celeron 4205U

Intel Celeron 4305U

Intel Celeron 4305UE

Intel Celeron 5205U

Intel Celeron 5305U

Intel Celeron 6305E

Intel Celeron G4900

Intel Celeron G4900T

Intel Celeron G4920

Intel Celeron G4930

Intel Celeron G4930E

Intel Celeron G4930T

Intel Celeron G4932E

Intel Celeron G4950

Intel Celeron G5900

Intel Celeron G5900E

Intel Celeron G5900T

Intel Celeron G5900TE

Intel Celeron G5905

Intel Celeron G5905T

Intel Celeron G5920

Intel Celeron G5925

Intel Celeron J4005

Intel Celeron J4025

Intel Celeron J4105

Intel Celeron J4115

Intel Celeron J4125

Intel Celeron J6412

Intel Celeron J6413

Intel Celeron N4000

Intel Celeron N4020

Intel Celeron N4100

Intel Celeron N4120

Intel Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N4505

Intel Celeron N5100

Intel Celeron N5105

Intel Celeron N6210

Intel Celeron N6211

Intel Core i3-1000G1

Intel Core i3-1000G4

Intel Core i3-1005G1

Intel Core i3-10100

Intel Core i3-10100E

Intel Core i3-10100F

Intel Core i3-10100T

Intel Core i3-10100TE

Intel Core i3-10100Y

Intel Core i3-10105

Intel Core i3-10105F

Intel Core i3-10105T

Intel Core i3-10110U

Intel Core i3-10110Y

Intel Core i3-10300

Intel Core i3-10300T

Intel Core i3-10305

Intel Core i3-10305T

Intel Core i3-10320

Intel Core i3-10325

Intel Core i3-1110G4

Intel Core i3-1115G4

Intel Core i3-1115G4E

Intel Core i3-1115GRE

Intel Core i3-1120G4

Intel Core i3-1125G4

Intel Core i3-8100

Intel Core i3-8100B

Intel Core i3-8100H

Intel Core i3-8100T

Intel Core i3-8109U

Intel Core i3-8130U

Intel Core i3-8140U

Intel Core i3-8145U

Intel Core i3-8145UE

Intel Core i3-8300

Intel Core i3-8300T

Intel Core i3-8350K

Intel Core i3-9100

Intel Core i3-9100E

Intel Core i3-9100F

Intel Core i3-9100HL

Intel Core i3-9100T

Intel Core i3-9100TE

Intel Core i3-9300

Intel Core i3-9300T

Intel Core i3-9320

Intel Core i3-9350K

Intel Core i3-9350KF

Intel Core i3-L13G4

Intel Core i5-10200H

Intel Core i5-10210U

Intel Core i5-10210Y

Intel Core i5-10300H

Intel Core i5-1030G4

Intel Core i5-1030G7

Intel Core i5-10310U

Intel Core i5-10310Y

Intel Core i5-1035G1

Intel Core i5-1035G4

Intel Core i5-1035G7

Intel Core i5-1038NG7

Intel Core i5-10400

Intel Core i5-10400F

Intel Core i5-10400H

Intel Core i5-10400T

Intel Core i5-10500

Intel Core i5-10500E

Intel Core i5-10500H

Intel Core i5-10500T

Intel Core i5-10500TE

Intel Core i5-10505

Intel Core i5-10600

Intel Core i5-10600K

Intel Core i5-10600KF

Intel Core i5-10600T

Intel Core i5-11260H

Intel Core i5-11300H

Intel Core i5-1130G7

Intel Core i5-11320H

Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i5-11400

Intel Core i5-11400F

Intel Core i5-11400H

Intel Core i5-11400T

Intel Core i5-1140G7

Intel Core i5-1145G7

Intel Core i5-1145G7E

Intel Core i5-1145GRE

Intel Core i5-11500

Intel Core i5-11500H

Intel Core i5-11500T

Intel Core i5-1155G7

Intel Core i5-11600

Intel Core i5-11600K

Intel Core i5-11600KF

Intel Core i5-11600T

Intel Core i5-7640X

Intel Core i5-8200Y

Intel Core i5-8210Y

Intel Core i5-8250U

Intel Core i5-8257U

Intel Core i5-8259U

Intel Core i5-8260U

Intel Core i5-8265U

Intel Core i5-8269U

Intel Core i5-8279U

Intel Core i5-8300H

Intel Core i5-8305G

Intel Core i5-8310Y

Intel Core i5-8350U

Intel Core i5-8365U

Intel Core i5-8365UE

Intel Core i5-8400

Intel Core i5-8400B

Intel Core i5-8400H

Intel Core i5-8400T

Intel Core i5-8500

Intel Core i5-8500B

Intel Core i5-8500T

Intel Core i5-8600

Intel Core i5-8600K

Intel Core i5-8600T

Intel Core i5-9300H

Intel Core i5-9300HF

Intel Core i5-9400

Intel Core i5-9400F

Intel Core i5-9400H

Intel Core i5-9400T

Intel Core i5-9500

Intel Core i5-9500E

Intel Core i5-9500F

Intel Core i5-9500T

Intel Core i5-9500TE

Intel Core i5-9600

Intel Core i5-9600K

Intel Core i5-9600KF

Intel Core i5-9600T

Intel Core i5-L16G7

Intel Core i7-10510U

Intel Core i7-10510Y

Intel Core i7-1060G7

Intel Core i7-10610U

Intel Core i7-1065G7

Intel Core i7-1068NG7

Intel Core i7-10700

Intel Core i7-10700E

Intel Core i7-10700F

Intel Core i7-10700K

Intel Core i7-10700KF

Intel Core i7-10700T

Intel Core i7-10700TE

Intel Core i7-10710U

Intel Core i7-10750H

Intel Core i7-10810U

Intel Core i7-10850H

Intel Core i7-10870H

Intel Core i7-10875H

Intel Core i7-11370H

Intel Core i7-11375H

Intel Core i7-11390H

Intel Core i7-11600H

Intel Core i7-1160G7

Intel Core i7-1165G7

Intel Core i7-1165G7

Intel Core i7-11700

Intel Core i7-11700F

Intel Core i7-11700K

Intel Core i7-11700KF

Intel Core i7-11700T

Intel Core i7-11800H

Intel Core i7-1180G7

Intel Core i7-11850H

Intel Core i7-1185G7

Intel Core i7-1185G7E

Intel Core i7-1185GRE

Intel Core i7-1195G7

Intel Core i7-7740X

Intel Core i7-7800X

Intel Core i7-7820HQ[1]

Intel Core i7-7820X

Intel Core i7-8086K

Intel Core i7-8500Y

Intel Core i7-8550U

Intel Core i7-8557U

Intel Core i7-8559U

Intel Core i7-8565U

Intel Core i7-8569U

Intel Core i7-8650U

Intel Core i7-8665U

Intel Core i7-8665UE

Intel Core i7-8700

Intel Core i7-8700B

Intel Core i7-8700K

Intel Core i7-8700T

Intel Core i7-8705G

Intel Core i7-8706G

Intel Core i7-8709G

Intel Core i7-8750H

Intel Core i7-8809G

Intel Core i7-8850H

Intel Core i7-9700

Intel Core i7-9700E

Intel Core i7-9700F

Intel Core i7-9700K

Intel Core i7-9700KF

Intel Core i7-9700T

Intel Core i7-9700TE

Intel Core i7-9750H

Intel Core i7-9750HF

Intel Core i7-9800X

Intel Core i7-9850H

Intel Core i7-9850HE

Intel Core i7-9850HL

Intel Core i9-10850K

Intel Core i9-10885H

Intel Core i9-10900

Intel Core i9-10900E

Intel Core i9-10900F

Intel Core i9-10900K

Intel Core i9-10900KF

Intel Core i9-10900T

Intel Core i9-10900TE

Intel Core i9-10900X

Intel Core i9-10920X

Intel Core i9-10940X

Intel Core i9-10980HK

Intel Core i9-10980XE

Intel Core i9-11900

Intel Core i9-11900F

Intel Core i9-11900H

Intel Core i9-11900K

Intel Core i9-11900KF

Intel Core i9-11900T

Intel Core i9-11950H

Intel Core i9-11980HK

Intel Core i9-7900X

Intel Core i9-7920X

Intel Core i9-7940X

Intel Core i9-7960X

Intel Core i9-7980XE

Intel Core i9-8950HK

Intel Core i9-9820X

Intel Core i9-9880H

Intel Core i9-9900

Intel Core i9-9900K

Intel Core i9-9900KF

Intel Core i9-9900KS

Intel Core i9-9900T

Intel Core i9-9900X

Intel Core i9-9920X

Intel Core i9-9940X

Intel Core i9-9960X

Intel Core i9-9980HK

Intel Core i9-9980XE

Intel Core m3-8100Y

Intel Pentium 6805

Intel Pentium Gold 4417U

Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y

Intel Pentium Gold 5405U

Intel Pentium Gold 6405U

Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y

Intel Pentium Gold 7505

Intel Pentium Gold G5400

Intel Pentium Gold G5400T

Intel Pentium Gold G5420

Intel Pentium Gold G5420T

Intel Pentium Gold G5500

Intel Pentium Gold G5500T

Intel Pentium Gold G5600

Intel Pentium Gold G5600T

Intel Pentium Gold G5620

Intel Pentium Gold G6400

Intel Pentium Gold G6400E

Intel Pentium Gold G6400T

Intel Pentium Gold G6400TE

Intel Pentium Gold G6405

Intel Pentium Gold G6405T

Intel Pentium Gold G6500

Intel Pentium Gold G6500T

Intel Pentium Gold G6505

Intel Pentium Gold G6505T

Intel Pentium Gold G6600

Intel Pentium Gold G6605

Intel Pentium J6426

Intel Pentium N6415

Intel Pentium Silver J5005

Intel Pentium Silver J5040

Intel Pentium Silver N5000

Intel Pentium Silver N5030

Intel Pentium Silver N6000

Intel Pentium Silver N6005

Intel Xeon Bronze 3104

Intel Xeon Bronze 3106

Intel Xeon Bronze 3204

Intel Xeon Bronze 3206R

Intel Xeon E-2124

Intel Xeon E-2124G

Intel Xeon E-2126G

Intel Xeon E-2134

Intel Xeon E-2136

Intel Xeon E-2144G

Intel Xeon E-2146G

Intel Xeon E-2174G

Intel Xeon E-2176G

Intel Xeon E-2176M

Intel Xeon E-2186G

Intel Xeon E-2186M

Intel Xeon E-2224

Intel Xeon E-2224G

Intel Xeon E-2226G

Intel Xeon E-2226GE

Intel Xeon E-2234

Intel Xeon E-2236

Intel Xeon E-2244G

Intel Xeon E-2246G

Intel Xeon E-2254ME

Intel Xeon E-2254ML

Intel Xeon E-2274G

Intel Xeon E-2276G

Intel Xeon E-2276M

Intel Xeon E-2276ME

Intel Xeon E-2276ML

Intel Xeon E-2278G

Intel Xeon E-2278GE

Intel Xeon E-2278GEL

Intel Xeon E-2286G

Intel Xeon E-2286M

Intel Xeon E-2288G

Intel Xeon Gold 5115

Intel Xeon Gold 5118

Intel Xeon Gold 5119T

Intel Xeon Gold 5120

Intel Xeon Gold 5120T

Intel Xeon Gold 5122

Intel Xeon Gold 5215

Intel Xeon Gold 5215L

Intel Xeon Gold 5217

Intel Xeon Gold 5218

Intel Xeon Gold 5218B

Intel Xeon Gold 5218N

Intel Xeon Gold 5218R

Intel Xeon Gold 5218T

Intel Xeon Gold 5220

Intel Xeon Gold 5220R

Intel Xeon Gold 5220S

Intel Xeon Gold 5220T

Intel Xeon Gold 5222

Intel Xeon Gold 5315Y

Intel Xeon Gold 5317

Intel Xeon Gold 5318N

Intel Xeon Gold 5318S

Intel Xeon Gold 5320

Intel Xeon Gold 5320T

Intel Xeon Gold 6126

Intel Xeon Gold 6126F

Intel Xeon Gold 6126T

Intel Xeon Gold 6128

Intel Xeon Gold 6130

Intel Xeon Gold 6130F

Intel Xeon Gold 6130T

Intel Xeon Gold 6132

Intel Xeon Gold 6134

Intel Xeon Gold 6136

Intel Xeon Gold 6138

Intel Xeon Gold 6138F

Intel Xeon Gold 6138P

Intel Xeon Gold 6138T

Intel Xeon Gold 6140

Intel Xeon Gold 6142

Intel Xeon Gold 6142F

Intel Xeon Gold 6144

Intel Xeon Gold 6146

Intel Xeon Gold 6148

Intel Xeon Gold 6148F

Intel Xeon Gold 6150

Intel Xeon Gold 6152

Intel Xeon Gold 6154

Intel Xeon Gold 6208U

Intel Xeon Gold 6209U

Intel Xeon Gold 6210U

Intel Xeon Gold 6212U

Intel Xeon Gold 6222V

Intel Xeon Gold 6226

Intel Xeon Gold 6226R

Intel Xeon Gold 6230

Intel Xeon Gold 6230N

Intel Xeon Gold 6230R

Intel Xeon Gold 6230T

Intel Xeon Gold 6234

Intel Xeon Gold 6238

Intel Xeon Gold 6238L

Intel Xeon Gold 6238R

Intel Xeon Gold 6238T

Intel Xeon Gold 6240

Intel Xeon Gold 6240L

Intel Xeon Gold 6240R

Intel Xeon Gold 6240Y

Intel Xeon Gold 6242

Intel Xeon Gold 6242R

Intel Xeon Gold 6244

Intel Xeon Gold 6246

Intel Xeon Gold 6246R

Intel Xeon Gold 6248

Intel Xeon Gold 6248R

Intel Xeon Gold 6250

Intel Xeon Gold 6250L

Intel Xeon Gold 6252

Intel Xeon Gold 6252N

Intel Xeon Gold 6254

Intel Xeon Gold 6256

Intel Xeon Gold 6258R

Intel Xeon Gold 6262V

Intel Xeon Gold 6312U

Intel Xeon Gold 6314U

Intel Xeon Gold 6326

Intel Xeon Gold 6330

Intel Xeon Gold 6330N

Intel Xeon Gold 6334

Intel Xeon Gold 6336Y

Intel Xeon Gold 6338

Intel Xeon Gold 6338N

Intel Xeon Gold 6338T

Intel Xeon Gold 6342

Intel Xeon Gold 6346

Intel Xeon Gold 6348

Intel Xeon Gold 6354

Intel Xeon Gold Gold 5318Y

Intel Xeon Platinum 8153

Intel Xeon Platinum 8156

Intel Xeon Platinum 8158

Intel Xeon Platinum 8160

Intel Xeon Platinum 8160F

Intel Xeon Platinum 8160T

Intel Xeon Platinum 8164

Intel Xeon Platinum 8168

Intel Xeon Platinum 8170

Intel Xeon Platinum 8176

Intel Xeon Platinum 8176F

Intel Xeon Platinum 8180

Intel Xeon Platinum 8253

Intel Xeon Platinum 8256

Intel Xeon Platinum 8260

Intel Xeon Platinum 8260L

Intel Xeon Platinum 8260Y

Intel Xeon Platinum 8268

Intel Xeon Platinum 8270

Intel Xeon Platinum 8276

Intel Xeon Platinum 8276L

Intel Xeon Platinum 8280

Intel Xeon Platinum 8280L

Intel Xeon Platinum 8351N

Intel Xeon Platinum 8352M

Intel Xeon Platinum 8352S

Intel Xeon Platinum 8352V

Intel Xeon Platinum 8352Y

Intel Xeon Platinum 8358

Intel Xeon Platinum 8358P

Intel Xeon Platinum 8360Y

Intel Xeon Platinum 8362

Intel Xeon Platinum 8368

Intel Xeon Platinum 8368Q

Intel Xeon Platinum 8380

Intel Xeon Platinum 9221

Intel Xeon Platinum 9222

Intel Xeon Platinum 9242

Intel Xeon Platinum 9282

Intel Xeon Silver 4108

Intel Xeon Silver 4109T

Intel Xeon Silver 4110

Intel Xeon Silver 4112

Intel Xeon Silver 4114

Intel Xeon Silver 4114T

Intel Xeon Silver 4116

Intel Xeon Silver 4116T

Intel Xeon Silver 4208

Intel Xeon Silver 4209T

Intel Xeon Silver 4210

Intel Xeon Silver 4210R

Intel Xeon Silver 4210T

Intel Xeon Silver 4214

Intel Xeon Silver 4214R

Intel Xeon Silver 4214Y

Intel Xeon Silver 4215

Intel Xeon Silver 4215R

Intel Xeon Silver 4216

Intel Xeon Silver 4309Y

Intel Xeon Silver 4310

Intel Xeon Silver 4310T

Intel Xeon Silver 4314

Intel Xeon Silver 4316

Intel Xeon W-10855M

Intel Xeon W-10885M

Intel Xeon W-11855M

Intel Xeon W-11955M

Intel Xeon W-1250

Intel Xeon W-1250E

Intel Xeon W-1250P

Intel Xeon W-1250TE

Intel Xeon W-1270

Intel Xeon W-1270E

Intel Xeon W-1270P

Intel Xeon W-1270TE

Intel Xeon W-1290

Intel Xeon W-1290E

Intel Xeon W-1290P

Intel Xeon W-1290T

Intel Xeon W-1290TE

Intel Xeon W-2102

Intel Xeon W-2104

Intel Xeon W-2123

Intel Xeon W-2125

Intel Xeon W-2133

Intel Xeon W-2135

Intel Xeon W-2145

Intel Xeon W-2155

Intel Xeon W-2175

Intel Xeon W-2195

Intel Xeon W-2223

Intel Xeon W-2225

Intel Xeon W-2235

Intel Xeon W-2245

Intel Xeon W-2255

Intel Xeon W-2265

Intel Xeon W-2275

Intel Xeon W-2295

Intel Xeon W-3175X

Intel Xeon W-3223

Intel Xeon W-3225

Intel Xeon W-3235

Intel Xeon W-3245

Intel Xeon W-3245M

Intel Xeon W-3265

Intel Xeon W-3265M

Intel Xeon W-3275

Intel Xeon W-3275M Qualcomm CPUs That Support Windows 11 OS Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 850

Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 7c

Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 8c

Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 8cx

Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 8cx (Gen2)

Qualcomm Snapdragon Microsoft SQ1

Qualcomm Snapdragon Microsoft SQ2

Best Mobiles in India