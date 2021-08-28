For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 23 min ago You Can Now Install Windows 11 OS On Old PCs Manually Using An ISO
- 34 min ago Garena Free Fire Quiz Answers For What Was The Weapon With Most Kills
- 47 min ago Amazon Daily Quiz Answers For August 28, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000
- 1 hr ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For August 28 Brings Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
Don't Miss
- Movies Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Finance How To Verify Your Aadhaar Registered Mobile Number Online?
- Sports CPL 2021: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Kings: Russell's brutal fifty laces Jamaica victory
- News India clocks 46,759 Covid cases, 509 deaths in 24 hours
- Education IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021 Released, Check Download Link
- Lifestyle Health Benefits Of Malabar Spinach Basale Leaf: Good For Digestion, Fertility, Heart And More
- Automobiles MG Hatchback & Compact SUV EVs India Launch In Pipeline: Prices Expected To Start Around Rs 10 Lakh
- Travel 10 Most Romantic Destinations To Visit In India This September For A Magical Honeymoon
List Of CPUs That Officially Support Windows 11 OS From Intel, AMD, And Qualcomm
Features
oi-Vivek
By Vivek
|
Microsoft has now released the list of CPUs that officially support Windows 11 OS. As the company already confirmed, most modern CPUs based on 64bit architecture, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage will officially support Windows 11 OS. However, those devices should also have TPM 2.0, to ensure PCs make more secure.
Here is the list of CPUs from Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm which officially support Windows 11 OS. If you have a PC with any of these CPUs, then the computer will receive Windows 11 OS update by the end of 2021.
AMD CPUs That Support Windows 11 OS
- AMD AMD 3015e
- AMD AMD 3020e
- AMD Athlon 3000G
- AMD Athlon 300GE
- AMD Athlon 300U
- AMD Athlon 320GE
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150C
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150G
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150GE
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050C
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050e
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050GE
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U
- AMD EPYC 7252
- AMD EPYC 7262
- AMD EPYC 7272
- AMD EPYC 7282
- AMD EPYC 7302
- AMD EPYC 7313
- AMD EPYC 7343
- AMD EPYC 7352
- AMD EPYC 7402
- AMD EPYC 7413
- AMD EPYC 7443
- AMD EPYC 7452
- AMD EPYC 7453
- AMD EPYC 7502
- AMD EPYC 7513
- AMD EPYC 7532
- AMD EPYC 7542
- AMD EPYC 7543
- AMD EPYC 7552
- AMD EPYC 7642
- AMD EPYC 7643
- AMD EPYC 7662
- AMD EPYC 7663
- AMD EPYC 7702
- AMD EPYC 7713
- AMD EPYC 7742
- AMD EPYC 7763
- AMD EPYC 7232P
- AMD EPYC 72F3
- AMD EPYC 7302P
- AMD EPYC 7313P
- AMD EPYC 73F3
- AMD EPYC 7402P
- AMD EPYC 7443P
- AMD EPYC 74F3
- AMD EPYC 7502P
- AMD EPYC 7543P
- AMD EPYC 75F3
- AMD EPYC 7702P
- AMD EPYC 7713P
- AMD EPYC 7F32
- AMD EPYC 7F52
- AMD EPYC 7F72
- AMD EPYC 7H12
- AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- AMD Ryzen 3 2300X
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200GE
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250C
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3350U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300G
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300GE
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
- AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200G
- AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200GE
- AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3300U
- AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G
- AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350GE
- AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4450U
- AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5350G
- AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5350GE
- AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500X
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600E
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G with Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500 Processor
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500C
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3580U Microsoft Surface Edition
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600GE
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- AMD Ryzen 5 5300G
- AMD Ryzen 5 5300GE
- AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600GE
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2600
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3600
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3400G
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3400GE
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650GE
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650U
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650G
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650GE
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5750G
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5750GE
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700E Processor
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700C
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3780U Microsoft Surface Edition
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700GE
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 2700
- AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 2700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 3700U
- AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G
- AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750GE
- AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U
- AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900 Processor
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
- AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
- AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 3900
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2920X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3945WX
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX
Intel CPUs That Support Windows 11 OS
- Intel Atom x6200FE
- Intel Atom x6211E
- Intel Atom x6212RE
- Intel Atom x6413E
- Intel Atom x6414RE
- Intel Atom x6425E
- Intel Atom x6425RE
- Intel Atom x6427FE
- Intel Celeron 6305
- Intel Celeron 3867U
- Intel Celeron 4205U
- Intel Celeron 4305U
- Intel Celeron 4305UE
- Intel Celeron 5205U
- Intel Celeron 5305U
- Intel Celeron 6305E
- Intel Celeron G4900
- Intel Celeron G4900T
- Intel Celeron G4920
- Intel Celeron G4930
- Intel Celeron G4930E
- Intel Celeron G4930T
- Intel Celeron G4932E
- Intel Celeron G4950
- Intel Celeron G5900
- Intel Celeron G5900E
- Intel Celeron G5900T
- Intel Celeron G5900TE
- Intel Celeron G5905
- Intel Celeron G5905T
- Intel Celeron G5920
- Intel Celeron G5925
- Intel Celeron J4005
- Intel Celeron J4025
- Intel Celeron J4105
- Intel Celeron J4115
- Intel Celeron J4125
- Intel Celeron J6412
- Intel Celeron J6413
- Intel Celeron N4000
- Intel Celeron N4020
- Intel Celeron N4100
- Intel Celeron N4120
- Intel Celeron N4500
- Intel Celeron N4505
- Intel Celeron N5100
- Intel Celeron N5105
- Intel Celeron N6210
- Intel Celeron N6211
- Intel Core i3-1000G1
- Intel Core i3-1000G4
- Intel Core i3-1005G1
- Intel Core i3-10100
- Intel Core i3-10100E
- Intel Core i3-10100F
- Intel Core i3-10100T
- Intel Core i3-10100TE
- Intel Core i3-10100Y
- Intel Core i3-10105
- Intel Core i3-10105F
- Intel Core i3-10105T
- Intel Core i3-10110U
- Intel Core i3-10110Y
- Intel Core i3-10300
- Intel Core i3-10300T
- Intel Core i3-10305
- Intel Core i3-10305T
- Intel Core i3-10320
- Intel Core i3-10325
- Intel Core i3-1110G4
- Intel Core i3-1115G4
- Intel Core i3-1115G4E
- Intel Core i3-1115GRE
- Intel Core i3-1120G4
- Intel Core i3-1125G4
- Intel Core i3-8100
- Intel Core i3-8100B
- Intel Core i3-8100H
- Intel Core i3-8100T
- Intel Core i3-8109U
- Intel Core i3-8130U
- Intel Core i3-8140U
- Intel Core i3-8145U
- Intel Core i3-8145UE
- Intel Core i3-8300
- Intel Core i3-8300T
- Intel Core i3-8350K
- Intel Core i3-9100
- Intel Core i3-9100E
- Intel Core i3-9100F
- Intel Core i3-9100HL
- Intel Core i3-9100T
- Intel Core i3-9100TE
- Intel Core i3-9300
- Intel Core i3-9300T
- Intel Core i3-9320
- Intel Core i3-9350K
- Intel Core i3-9350KF
- Intel Core i3-L13G4
- Intel Core i5-10200H
- Intel Core i5-10210U
- Intel Core i5-10210Y
- Intel Core i5-10300H
- Intel Core i5-1030G4
- Intel Core i5-1030G7
- Intel Core i5-10310U
- Intel Core i5-10310Y
- Intel Core i5-1035G1
- Intel Core i5-1035G4
- Intel Core i5-1035G7
- Intel Core i5-1038NG7
- Intel Core i5-10400
- Intel Core i5-10400F
- Intel Core i5-10400H
- Intel Core i5-10400T
- Intel Core i5-10500
- Intel Core i5-10500E
- Intel Core i5-10500H
- Intel Core i5-10500T
- Intel Core i5-10500TE
- Intel Core i5-10505
- Intel Core i5-10600
- Intel Core i5-10600K
- Intel Core i5-10600KF
- Intel Core i5-10600T
- Intel Core i5-11260H
- Intel Core i5-11300H
- Intel Core i5-1130G7
- Intel Core i5-11320H
- Intel Core i5-1135G7
- Intel Core i5-1135G7
- Intel Core i5-11400
- Intel Core i5-11400F
- Intel Core i5-11400H
- Intel Core i5-11400T
- Intel Core i5-1140G7
- Intel Core i5-1145G7
- Intel Core i5-1145G7E
- Intel Core i5-1145GRE
- Intel Core i5-11500
- Intel Core i5-11500H
- Intel Core i5-11500T
- Intel Core i5-1155G7
- Intel Core i5-11600
- Intel Core i5-11600K
- Intel Core i5-11600KF
- Intel Core i5-11600T
- Intel Core i5-7640X
- Intel Core i5-8200Y
- Intel Core i5-8210Y
- Intel Core i5-8250U
- Intel Core i5-8257U
- Intel Core i5-8259U
- Intel Core i5-8260U
- Intel Core i5-8265U
- Intel Core i5-8269U
- Intel Core i5-8279U
- Intel Core i5-8300H
- Intel Core i5-8305G
- Intel Core i5-8310Y
- Intel Core i5-8350U
- Intel Core i5-8365U
- Intel Core i5-8365UE
- Intel Core i5-8400
- Intel Core i5-8400B
- Intel Core i5-8400H
- Intel Core i5-8400T
- Intel Core i5-8500
- Intel Core i5-8500B
- Intel Core i5-8500T
- Intel Core i5-8600
- Intel Core i5-8600K
- Intel Core i5-8600T
- Intel Core i5-9300H
- Intel Core i5-9300HF
- Intel Core i5-9400
- Intel Core i5-9400F
- Intel Core i5-9400H
- Intel Core i5-9400T
- Intel Core i5-9500
- Intel Core i5-9500E
- Intel Core i5-9500F
- Intel Core i5-9500T
- Intel Core i5-9500TE
- Intel Core i5-9600
- Intel Core i5-9600K
- Intel Core i5-9600KF
- Intel Core i5-9600T
- Intel Core i5-L16G7
- Intel Core i7-10510U
- Intel Core i7-10510Y
- Intel Core i7-1060G7
- Intel Core i7-10610U
- Intel Core i7-1065G7
- Intel Core i7-1068NG7
- Intel Core i7-10700
- Intel Core i7-10700E
- Intel Core i7-10700F
- Intel Core i7-10700K
- Intel Core i7-10700KF
- Intel Core i7-10700T
- Intel Core i7-10700TE
- Intel Core i7-10710U
- Intel Core i7-10750H
- Intel Core i7-10810U
- Intel Core i7-10850H
- Intel Core i7-10870H
- Intel Core i7-10875H
- Intel Core i7-11370H
- Intel Core i7-11375H
- Intel Core i7-11390H
- Intel Core i7-11600H
- Intel Core i7-1160G7
- Intel Core i7-1165G7
- Intel Core i7-1165G7
- Intel Core i7-11700
- Intel Core i7-11700F
- Intel Core i7-11700K
- Intel Core i7-11700KF
- Intel Core i7-11700T
- Intel Core i7-11800H
- Intel Core i7-1180G7
- Intel Core i7-11850H
- Intel Core i7-1185G7
- Intel Core i7-1185G7E
- Intel Core i7-1185GRE
- Intel Core i7-1195G7
- Intel Core i7-7740X
- Intel Core i7-7800X
- Intel Core i7-7820HQ[1]
- Intel Core i7-7820X
- Intel Core i7-8086K
- Intel Core i7-8500Y
- Intel Core i7-8550U
- Intel Core i7-8557U
- Intel Core i7-8559U
- Intel Core i7-8565U
- Intel Core i7-8569U
- Intel Core i7-8650U
- Intel Core i7-8665U
- Intel Core i7-8665UE
- Intel Core i7-8700
- Intel Core i7-8700B
- Intel Core i7-8700K
- Intel Core i7-8700T
- Intel Core i7-8705G
- Intel Core i7-8706G
- Intel Core i7-8709G
- Intel Core i7-8750H
- Intel Core i7-8809G
- Intel Core i7-8850H
- Intel Core i7-9700
- Intel Core i7-9700E
- Intel Core i7-9700F
- Intel Core i7-9700K
- Intel Core i7-9700KF
- Intel Core i7-9700T
- Intel Core i7-9700TE
- Intel Core i7-9750H
- Intel Core i7-9750HF
- Intel Core i7-9800X
- Intel Core i7-9850H
- Intel Core i7-9850HE
- Intel Core i7-9850HL
- Intel Core i9-10850K
- Intel Core i9-10885H
- Intel Core i9-10900
- Intel Core i9-10900E
- Intel Core i9-10900F
- Intel Core i9-10900K
- Intel Core i9-10900KF
- Intel Core i9-10900T
- Intel Core i9-10900TE
- Intel Core i9-10900X
- Intel Core i9-10920X
- Intel Core i9-10940X
- Intel Core i9-10980HK
- Intel Core i9-10980XE
- Intel Core i9-11900
- Intel Core i9-11900F
- Intel Core i9-11900H
- Intel Core i9-11900K
- Intel Core i9-11900KF
- Intel Core i9-11900T
- Intel Core i9-11950H
- Intel Core i9-11980HK
- Intel Core i9-7900X
- Intel Core i9-7920X
- Intel Core i9-7940X
- Intel Core i9-7960X
- Intel Core i9-7980XE
- Intel Core i9-8950HK
- Intel Core i9-9820X
- Intel Core i9-9880H
- Intel Core i9-9900
- Intel Core i9-9900K
- Intel Core i9-9900KF
- Intel Core i9-9900KS
- Intel Core i9-9900T
- Intel Core i9-9900X
- Intel Core i9-9920X
- Intel Core i9-9940X
- Intel Core i9-9960X
- Intel Core i9-9980HK
- Intel Core i9-9980XE
- Intel Core m3-8100Y
- Intel Pentium 6805
- Intel Pentium Gold 4417U
- Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U
- Intel Pentium Gold 6405U
- Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y
- Intel Pentium Gold 7505
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400T
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420T
- Intel Pentium Gold G5500
- Intel Pentium Gold G5500T
- Intel Pentium Gold G5600
- Intel Pentium Gold G5600T
- Intel Pentium Gold G5620
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400E
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400T
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400TE
- Intel Pentium Gold G6405
- Intel Pentium Gold G6405T
- Intel Pentium Gold G6500
- Intel Pentium Gold G6500T
- Intel Pentium Gold G6505
- Intel Pentium Gold G6505T
- Intel Pentium Gold G6600
- Intel Pentium Gold G6605
- Intel Pentium J6426
- Intel Pentium N6415
- Intel Pentium Silver J5005
- Intel Pentium Silver J5040
- Intel Pentium Silver N5000
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030
- Intel Pentium Silver N6000
- Intel Pentium Silver N6005
- Intel Xeon Bronze 3104
- Intel Xeon Bronze 3106
- Intel Xeon Bronze 3204
- Intel Xeon Bronze 3206R
- Intel Xeon E-2124
- Intel Xeon E-2124G
- Intel Xeon E-2126G
- Intel Xeon E-2134
- Intel Xeon E-2136
- Intel Xeon E-2144G
- Intel Xeon E-2146G
- Intel Xeon E-2174G
- Intel Xeon E-2176G
- Intel Xeon E-2176M
- Intel Xeon E-2186G
- Intel Xeon E-2186M
- Intel Xeon E-2224
- Intel Xeon E-2224G
- Intel Xeon E-2226G
- Intel Xeon E-2226GE
- Intel Xeon E-2234
- Intel Xeon E-2236
- Intel Xeon E-2244G
- Intel Xeon E-2246G
- Intel Xeon E-2254ME
- Intel Xeon E-2254ML
- Intel Xeon E-2274G
- Intel Xeon E-2276G
- Intel Xeon E-2276M
- Intel Xeon E-2276ME
- Intel Xeon E-2276ML
- Intel Xeon E-2278G
- Intel Xeon E-2278GE
- Intel Xeon E-2278GEL
- Intel Xeon E-2286G
- Intel Xeon E-2286M
- Intel Xeon E-2288G
- Intel Xeon Gold 5115
- Intel Xeon Gold 5118
- Intel Xeon Gold 5119T
- Intel Xeon Gold 5120
- Intel Xeon Gold 5120T
- Intel Xeon Gold 5122
- Intel Xeon Gold 5215
- Intel Xeon Gold 5215L
- Intel Xeon Gold 5217
- Intel Xeon Gold 5218
- Intel Xeon Gold 5218B
- Intel Xeon Gold 5218N
- Intel Xeon Gold 5218R
- Intel Xeon Gold 5218T
- Intel Xeon Gold 5220
- Intel Xeon Gold 5220R
- Intel Xeon Gold 5220S
- Intel Xeon Gold 5220T
- Intel Xeon Gold 5222
- Intel Xeon Gold 5315Y
- Intel Xeon Gold 5317
- Intel Xeon Gold 5318N
- Intel Xeon Gold 5318S
- Intel Xeon Gold 5320
- Intel Xeon Gold 5320T
- Intel Xeon Gold 6126
- Intel Xeon Gold 6126F
- Intel Xeon Gold 6126T
- Intel Xeon Gold 6128
- Intel Xeon Gold 6130
- Intel Xeon Gold 6130F
- Intel Xeon Gold 6130T
- Intel Xeon Gold 6132
- Intel Xeon Gold 6134
- Intel Xeon Gold 6136
- Intel Xeon Gold 6138
- Intel Xeon Gold 6138F
- Intel Xeon Gold 6138P
- Intel Xeon Gold 6138T
- Intel Xeon Gold 6140
- Intel Xeon Gold 6142
- Intel Xeon Gold 6142F
- Intel Xeon Gold 6144
- Intel Xeon Gold 6146
- Intel Xeon Gold 6148
- Intel Xeon Gold 6148F
- Intel Xeon Gold 6150
- Intel Xeon Gold 6152
- Intel Xeon Gold 6154
- Intel Xeon Gold 6208U
- Intel Xeon Gold 6209U
- Intel Xeon Gold 6210U
- Intel Xeon Gold 6212U
- Intel Xeon Gold 6222V
- Intel Xeon Gold 6226
- Intel Xeon Gold 6226R
- Intel Xeon Gold 6230
- Intel Xeon Gold 6230N
- Intel Xeon Gold 6230R
- Intel Xeon Gold 6230T
- Intel Xeon Gold 6234
- Intel Xeon Gold 6238
- Intel Xeon Gold 6238L
- Intel Xeon Gold 6238R
- Intel Xeon Gold 6238T
- Intel Xeon Gold 6240
- Intel Xeon Gold 6240L
- Intel Xeon Gold 6240R
- Intel Xeon Gold 6240Y
- Intel Xeon Gold 6242
- Intel Xeon Gold 6242R
- Intel Xeon Gold 6244
- Intel Xeon Gold 6246
- Intel Xeon Gold 6246R
- Intel Xeon Gold 6248
- Intel Xeon Gold 6248R
- Intel Xeon Gold 6250
- Intel Xeon Gold 6250L
- Intel Xeon Gold 6252
- Intel Xeon Gold 6252N
- Intel Xeon Gold 6254
- Intel Xeon Gold 6256
- Intel Xeon Gold 6258R
- Intel Xeon Gold 6262V
- Intel Xeon Gold 6312U
- Intel Xeon Gold 6314U
- Intel Xeon Gold 6326
- Intel Xeon Gold 6330
- Intel Xeon Gold 6330N
- Intel Xeon Gold 6334
- Intel Xeon Gold 6336Y
- Intel Xeon Gold 6338
- Intel Xeon Gold 6338N
- Intel Xeon Gold 6338T
- Intel Xeon Gold 6342
- Intel Xeon Gold 6346
- Intel Xeon Gold 6348
- Intel Xeon Gold 6354
- Intel Xeon Gold Gold 5318Y
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8153
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8156
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8158
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8160
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8160F
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8160T
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8164
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8168
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8170
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8176
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8176F
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8180
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8253
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8256
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8260
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8260L
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8260Y
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8268
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8270
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8276
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8276L
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8280
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8280L
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8351N
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8352M
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8352S
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8352V
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8352Y
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8358
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8358P
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8360Y
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8362
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8368
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8368Q
- Intel Xeon Platinum 8380
- Intel Xeon Platinum 9221
- Intel Xeon Platinum 9222
- Intel Xeon Platinum 9242
- Intel Xeon Platinum 9282
- Intel Xeon Silver 4108
- Intel Xeon Silver 4109T
- Intel Xeon Silver 4110
- Intel Xeon Silver 4112
- Intel Xeon Silver 4114
- Intel Xeon Silver 4114T
- Intel Xeon Silver 4116
- Intel Xeon Silver 4116T
- Intel Xeon Silver 4208
- Intel Xeon Silver 4209T
- Intel Xeon Silver 4210
- Intel Xeon Silver 4210R
- Intel Xeon Silver 4210T
- Intel Xeon Silver 4214
- Intel Xeon Silver 4214R
- Intel Xeon Silver 4214Y
- Intel Xeon Silver 4215
- Intel Xeon Silver 4215R
- Intel Xeon Silver 4216
- Intel Xeon Silver 4309Y
- Intel Xeon Silver 4310
- Intel Xeon Silver 4310T
- Intel Xeon Silver 4314
- Intel Xeon Silver 4316
- Intel Xeon W-10855M
- Intel Xeon W-10885M
- Intel Xeon W-11855M
- Intel Xeon W-11955M
- Intel Xeon W-1250
- Intel Xeon W-1250E
- Intel Xeon W-1250P
- Intel Xeon W-1250TE
- Intel Xeon W-1270
- Intel Xeon W-1270E
- Intel Xeon W-1270P
- Intel Xeon W-1270TE
- Intel Xeon W-1290
- Intel Xeon W-1290E
- Intel Xeon W-1290P
- Intel Xeon W-1290T
- Intel Xeon W-1290TE
- Intel Xeon W-2102
- Intel Xeon W-2104
- Intel Xeon W-2123
- Intel Xeon W-2125
- Intel Xeon W-2133
- Intel Xeon W-2135
- Intel Xeon W-2145
- Intel Xeon W-2155
- Intel Xeon W-2175
- Intel Xeon W-2195
- Intel Xeon W-2223
- Intel Xeon W-2225
- Intel Xeon W-2235
- Intel Xeon W-2245
- Intel Xeon W-2255
- Intel Xeon W-2265
- Intel Xeon W-2275
- Intel Xeon W-2295
- Intel Xeon W-3175X
- Intel Xeon W-3223
- Intel Xeon W-3225
- Intel Xeon W-3235
- Intel Xeon W-3245
- Intel Xeon W-3245M
- Intel Xeon W-3265
- Intel Xeon W-3265M
- Intel Xeon W-3275
- Intel Xeon W-3275M
Qualcomm CPUs That Support Windows 11 OS
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 850
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 7c
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 8c
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 8cx
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 8cx (Gen2)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Microsoft SQ1
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Microsoft SQ2
Comments
Most Read Articles
Best Mobiles in India
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
59,999
-
15,630
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 10:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 28, 2021