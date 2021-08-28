You Can Now Install Windows 11 OS On Old PCs Manually Using An ISO News oi-Vivek

People weren't happy when Microsoft informed that computers with AMD 1000 or 7th Gen Intel core and older CPUs will not support Windows 11 OS. However, according to the latest Microsoft blog, the company has now taken a step back and has confirmed that users will be able to install Windows 11 on unsupported devices manually using an ISO.

Microsoft has confirmed that it started testing Windows 11 on PCs with 7th Gen Intel CPU and 1st Gen AMD Ryzen CPUs. During this testing, the company has found out that, some of the 7th Gen Intel CPUs are capable of running Windows 11 OS.

However, the company has confirmed that users with AMD Ryzen 1000 series of CPUs will not support Windows 11 OS. And the company has come to this conclusion after analyzing these processors in collaboration with AMD itself. The company has now upgraded Windows PC Health Check App, which now states the exact reason for not supporting Windows 11 OS.

Select 7th Gen Intel Processors To Support Windows 11 OS

PCs running on 7th Gen Intel Core X-series, Xeon W-series CPUs will support Windows 11 OS. Similarly, select PCs based on the Intel Core 7820HQ with modern drivers based on Declarative, Componentized, Hardware Support Apps (DCH) will also support Windows 11 OS. This means, the Surface Studio 2 will now officially support Windows 11 OS.

Two major features required for Windows 11 OS support are Trusted Module Platform 2.0 (TPM) and the latest CPU. If it is an Intel CPU, it has to be an 8th or a newer processor, if it is an AMD CPU, it has to be Ryzen 2nd gen or the latest CPU.

How To Install Windows 11 OS On Unsupported Devices

PCs with older CPUs will not support Windows 11 officially. However, according to a report from The Verge, the company has confirmed that users can manually flash Windows 11 OS using an ISO. Do note that, even these PCs should have a 64-bit 1GHz processor, 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM.

However, Microsoft has claimed that Windows 11 OS has offered a 99.8 percent crash-free experience on PCs that actually support Windows 11 OS. In the case of non-supported hardware, the crash-free experience comes down to 52% with more kernel crashes. These numbers indicate that running Windows 11 on non supported devices might not offer a smooth user experience.

