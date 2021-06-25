Windows 11 With New Start Menu Announced: How To Upgrade Windows 10 To Windows 11 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Windows 11 is finally here, bringing in several new features, a massive design overhaul, game-centric updates, and more. If you're using Windows 10, you have a free ticket to get the Windows 11 update. You can download Windows 11 with a couple of easy steps to upgrade your OS.

How To Update Windows 10 To Windows 11

Microsoft has committed to giving a free upgrade for all Windows 10 users. Looking back, Windows 10 was made free for all Windows 7 and Windows 8 users when the new version was announced. Now, all Windows 10 users can update their PCs and laptops to the latest Windows version. Below are the detailed steps to get Windows 11 on your PC.

How To Download Windows 11?

There are a couple of pre-requirements to get Windows 11 on your system. Firstly, you will need a 64-bit CPU, a minimum of 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. Also, you will need a stable internet connection for the Windows 11 download. With these requirements in place, you are eligible to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11.

To note, Windows 11 isn't here yet despite its official announcement. "Windows 11 isn't here yet but will be coming later this year. If you're excited, there are some things you can do in the meantime to get ready," Microsoft said in its blog post.

Also, one can check their system compatibility via the PC Health Check app, available for download via the Microsoft Store. More importantly, you should know that the Windows 11 download and upgrade are free and you won't be charged anything.

Windows 11 Released With New Features

Windows 11 has arrived with a revamped UI and a massive redesign. One of the most obvious and highlighting upgrades is the revamped Start menu. Also, Microsoft has made things easier to multitask and switch between tasks. Microsoft has also now paved the way to access Android apps via the Amazon Appstore.

The Windows 11 also comes with several game-centric upgrades. With the Xbox Game Pass, gamers now access over 100 high-quality games with the Windows 11 update. The new OS surely seems exciting, especially for the new UI. However, hands-on experience will still take some time.

