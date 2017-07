Always building a PC for the first time can be very challenging and in fact, choosing between the AMD or Intel processors is a tedious one for sure. Not only the processor but also for the graphics cards --Nvidia or AMD as well.

However, you can try many combinations when it comes to PC components, but the best configuration is that which optimizes a PC performance and gives best user experience. Today, we have jotted down some of the various computer configuration that you can use.