10 epic smartphone games that rocked the world

Gaming in smartphones has improved a long way with lots intensive and immersive graphic experience, story, game play and much more. Saying that it won’t be long before our mobile sees, even more, impressive titles than we have now.

Let's have a look at the top 10 games that you can install right now on your mobile.

Crashlands With this game, you can make new friends, uncover ancient secrets and deadly bosses. This is already among the best Android games ever made. The Crashlands is all about an intergalactic trucker that ends up crash landed on an alien planet. You have to to find out what's going on, build yourself a base, collect various items to save the planet. Geometry Wars It features 100 levels, 12 battle modes, and it's all played over 15 3D grids. You can compete with friends and other players on global leaderboards for every level in the game. However, this is not free as you have to pay Rs. 690 on Play Store. Hearthstone In Hearthstone, you play the hero in a fast-paced, whimsical card game of cunning strategy. Moreover, you'll be unleashing powerful cards to sling spells, summon minions, and seize control of an ever-shifting battlefield. Hearthstone requires at least 2GB of installed space on your device. SEE ALSO: You can now find strange Google Play Services ads on Play Store Pokemon Go Join the trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokémon as they explore the world around them. This game has been downloaded over 750 million times and named "Best Mobile Game" by The Game Developers Choice Awards. Pokémon is out there, and you need to find them. As you walk around a neighborhood, your smartphone will vibrate when there's a Pokémon nearby. Go and collect it. Rockstar Games The Rockstar has some serious set of games that you can try on. You have classic games like Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas. Then there is Bully, an open world adventure game that revolves around a school student. Riptide GP: Renegade Experience the hydro jet racing, over massive waterfalls, dodge cops through public waterways. You can play through the single player career to unlock new vehicles, playable characters, and customization features. You can even play locally in split screen races with up to 4 players. This War of Mine In this game, you play a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city, struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. Try to protect everybody from your shelter or sacrifice some of them for longer-term survival. Titan Quest Titan Quest is an action RPG set against a mythological backdrop, where the Titans have escaped from prison and are hell-bent on destroying the Earth. In this game, you need to master the arts of archery, swordsmanship or magic and upgrade your character to unlock to take them down. Unkilled: Multiplayer Zombie Survival Shooter This game is all about choosing one of five unique characters and joining them in their elite team known as the Wolfpack. This task force assigned to combat the walking dead threat and discover the secret behind the cataclysmic plague. You can install it for free on Google Play Store. Vainglory This game offers real-time MOBA combat with and against bots or live players. You need to carry your team with a high-damage hero, dominate the jungle or lead your team into battle as a Captain. You can install it for free on Google Play Store.