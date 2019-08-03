USB4 Standard Announced: Everything You Need To Know Features oi-Vivek

USB Promoter Group has announced its USB4 technology based on the Thunderbolt 3 specifications. Compared to the USB 3.2, the USB4 offers double the bandwidth and simultaneous data and display protocols. USB4 is based on USB Type-C connector that is backward compatible with USB 3.2 and USB 2.0.

The latest technology offers up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds using USB4 certified cables. Considering the new bandwidth, the tech can easily replace HDMI and Display ports for connecting devices with external displays. USB4 ports will also support USB power delivery, which can be used to charge a smartphone from your laptop or computer.

Difference Between USB4 And Thunderbolt 3

USB4 is an open version of the Thunderbolt 3, where a PC or a computer maker can incorporate with an identical USB Type-C connector. However, USB4 might not work with devices that are solely made for Thunderbolt 3 support.

Intel is the licensee of the Thunderbolt 3 standards. Any OEM that incorporates this standard into their devices, has to pay the royalty to Intel. Since USB4 is an open-source, OEMs can incorporate this technology without paying any fees. For instance, if an OEM wants to use USB4 and Thunderbolt 3 they can do that by paying the fees associated with the Thunderbolt 3 license.

There are some optional features on the USB4, and it entirely depends on manufacturers to include the required set of features. The USB4 is yet to feature on devices, and we are most likely to see products featuring the latest USB standards by 2020.

Our Opinion On USB4

The one port for all is currently available on high-end notebooks like the MacBook. With the advent of the USB4, we can expect budget laptops with a single port that can charge, connect to an external display, and transfer data.

