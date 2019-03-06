ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Intel makes Thunderbolt 3 royalty-free, ahead of USB4 release

    The Thunderbolt allows you to transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps.

    By
    |

    Intel announced that it has contributed the Thunderbolt protocol specification to the USB Promoter Group, thus allowing other chip manufacturers to build Thunderbolt compatible silicon, royalty-free.

    Intel makes Thunderbolt 3 royalty-free, ahead of USB4 release

     

    In addition, the company announced the pending release of the USB4 specification, based on the Thunderbolt protocol.

    "Releasing the Thunderbolt protocol specification is a significant milestone for making today's simplest and most versatile port available to everyone. This, in combination with the integration of Thunderbolt 3 into upcoming Intel processors is a win-win for the industry and consumers," said Jason Ziller, general manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel.

    The Thunderbolt allows you to transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps.

    Thunderbolt 3 will support Windows 10, macOS and Linux, PCs with these ports continue to double every year into the tens of millions; and all the latest Macs have Thunderbolt 3 ports.

    "Realizing HP's vision for the office of the future requires seamless connectivity, powerful performance, and total simplicity to enable people to unleash their creativity wherever their workday takes them," said Bill Gorden, vice president, Commercial Notebook Management at HP. "Thunderbolt 3 is a powerful addition to our new notebooks and docks that delivers the flexibility sought by IT departments and the experiences people love."

    More than 400 PC designs have been enabled with Thunderbolt 3. Peripheral device volumes also continue to double annually with more than 450 certified devices from a wide number of product categories, including docks, displays, storage, and external graphics, Intel informed.

    "Samsung Electronics is responding to increasing consumer demand for Thunderbolt 3 by offering sleek and powerful notebooks and other peripheral devices," said Mincheol Lee, vice president, PC Strategic Marketing at Samsung Electronics. "We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with Intel to bring more innovative Thunderbolt 3 products to market."

    Read More About: intel news samsung
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 8:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue