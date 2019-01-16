Intel Core i9-9900K review: No compromise gaming processor

System Configuration We Used

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

CPU: 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K Octa-Core @5.0GHz

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti

RAM: HyperX Fury 16GB (8GBx2) 2133MHZ GGR4

Storage: WD Green 120GB Internal SSD

Motherboard: Asus Prime Z370P

Power Supply: Corsair VS650

Thermal Solution: Corsair H60

Intel Core i9-9900K specifications

Vertical Segment - Desktop

Processor Number - i9-9900K

Lithography - 14 nm

# of Cores - 8

# of Threads - 16

Processor Base Frequency - 3.60 GHz

Max Turbo Frequency - 5.00 GHz

Cache - 16 MB SmartCache

Bus Speed - 8 GT/s DMI3

TDP - 95 W

Max Memory Size (dependent on memory type) - 64 GB

Memory Types - DDR4-2666

Max # of Memory Channels - 2

Max Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s

Processor Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 630

Graphics Base Frequency - 350 MHz

Graphics Max Dynamic Frequency - 1.20 GHz

Graphics Video Max Memory - 64 GB

4K Support - Yes, at 60Hz

Max Resolution (HDMI 1.4) - 4096x2304@24Hz

Max Resolution (DP) - 4096x2304@60Hz

# of Displays Supported - 3

PCI Express Revision - 3.0

Sockets Supported - FCLGA1151

TJUNCTION - 100°C

Intel Optane Memory Supported - Yes

Intel Turbo Boost Technology - 2.0

Overclocking

The Intel Core i9-9900K is a professional grade CPU, which retails in India for Rs 56,396.83. The Intel Core-i9-9900K is for those, who want the best CPU performance, especially while gaming.

One of the major highlights of the Intel Core i9-9900K is the ability to reach 5.0 GHz frequency. However, only two cores can attain 5.0 GHz, whereas the remain cores will run at 4.8 GHz (two cores), and 4.7 GHz (four cores). If you are planning to overclock the CPU, then make sure that you have better cooling solution to control the temperature.

CPU Performance test

In the CPU Performance test, we ran a bunch of benchmarks to determine the actual performance of the CPU and pitted against some of the CPUs in the same legue. For this comparison, we used Intel Core i9-9900K, Intel Core i7-9700K, and Intel Core i5-9600K.

GIMP 2.10.4

GIMP 2.10.4 is an open source online picture editing tool and a photoshop alternative. In this test, we tried to load a 50 MB file and noted the time (average) taken to process the image. This test is used to compute the CPU processing power (lower the better).

The Intel Core i9-9900K took 3.49 seconds to process the image, whereas the i7-9700K took 3.2 seconds, and the i5-9600K completed the same task in 3.30 seconds. Considering the results of this test, the 9th Gen Core i5-9900K outperforms the Core i9-9900K.

Dolphin 5.0: Console Emulation

Dolphin 5.0 is an emulator which is used to emulate non-x86 console titles. Lesser the time taken for a file or game to load, better the performance. The Core i9-9900K takes 251 seconds to load, whereas the i7-9700K and the i5-9600K take 252 and 270 seconds respectively.

Corona 1.3

Corona 1.3 is used to generate scenes and simulations. Corona 1.3 displays score at the end of stimulation (higher the better), and the i9-9900K scores 5005867 points, which is the highest score on the platform.

PCMark 10

PCMark 10 is a PC benchmark tool, where the tool determines the performance of a CPU using 14 discreet tests (application startup, web, spreadsheets, photo editing, rendering, video conferencing, physics, and more).

On PCMark 10, the 9th gen Intel Core-i9-9900K scores 5839 points (higher the better).

Geekbench 4

Geekbench 4 is a multi-platform CPU benchmark tool. On Geekbench 4, the Core i9-9900K scores 6236 points on the single core and 31,471 points on multi-core performance (highest).

Gaming performance

We tested out some of the most demanding games on our custom PC build at 1080p resolution with high graphics settings.

GTA V (DX11)

On GTA V, we noticed an average frame rate of 160.8fps on the i9-9900K coupled with Nvidia Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti, whereas the i7-9700K scores 160.3fps.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)

On Shadow of Tomb Rider, the Core i9-9900K scores 109.9fps, whereas the Core i7-9700K scores 110fps. In this title, the 9th Gen Core-i7 is slightly ahead of the Core i9-9900K.

Far Cry V

On Far Cry V, the CPU scores an average fps of 136 (highest), whereas the Core-i7-9700K scores 133 fps.

Verdict

Though we have used an identical GPU across the benchmark, the Core-i9-9900K offer slightly better performance in almost all scenarios, in some cases, the difference in the performance (compared to the 9th Gen Core i7-9700K) might be negligible, but, there is a difference.

This CPU is for those who need absolute CPU power, and coupling the Core i9-9900K with the latest Nvidia RTX GPUs will improve the overall performance coefficient of the newest flagship CPU from Intel.

Lastly, the Core i9-9900K is a future-ready CPU power-house, which can handle most of the games (provided you have a good GPU) for the next few years. The Intel Core i9-9900K is for those who need the best gaming processor.