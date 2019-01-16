Intel Core i9-9900K review: No compromise gaming processor

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- "Prevent Black Day," Says Retired HC Judge
- Owning A Maruti Suzuki Is Now A Special Occasion — Here's How
- Mobiles Republic Day 2019 — Discounts On Best Smartphones
- From Kohli To Dhoni; Five Reasons Behind India's Win In 2nd ODI
- Every Place You Need To Visit If You Are A First-Timer In Una
- Strange Case Of A Woman Who Cannot Hear Male Voices
- Company Fixed Deposits In India Which Offer Yields Of Near 10%
- Emraan Justifies Himself After Calling Aishwarya 'Plastic'
When it comes to computer CPUs, Intel is a household name. The Intel Core i9-9900K is the latest flagship CPU from the company, which is aimed towards gaming enthusiasts, as the Core i9-9900K is the first CPU from the company which can reach up to 5.0 GHz clock speed.
- Improved single core performance
- Easy to overclock
- Frequency goes up to 5.0 GHz
- Bit expensive
The Intel Core i9-9900K retails in India for Rs 56,396.83 (on Amazon), and here is the full review for the Intel's first gaming CPU.
System Configuration We Used
- Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- CPU: 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900K Octa-Core @5.0GHz
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti
- RAM: HyperX Fury 16GB (8GBx2) 2133MHZ GGR4
- Storage: WD Green 120GB Internal SSD
- Motherboard: Asus Prime Z370P
- Power Supply: Corsair VS650
- Thermal Solution: Corsair H60
Intel Core i9-9900K specifications
- Vertical Segment - Desktop
- Processor Number - i9-9900K
- Lithography - 14 nm
- # of Cores - 8
- # of Threads - 16
- Processor Base Frequency - 3.60 GHz
- Max Turbo Frequency - 5.00 GHz
- Cache - 16 MB SmartCache
- Bus Speed - 8 GT/s DMI3
- TDP - 95 W
- Max Memory Size (dependent on memory type) - 64 GB
- Memory Types - DDR4-2666
- Max # of Memory Channels - 2
- Max Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
- Processor Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Graphics Base Frequency - 350 MHz
- Graphics Max Dynamic Frequency - 1.20 GHz
- Graphics Video Max Memory - 64 GB
- 4K Support - Yes, at 60Hz
- Max Resolution (HDMI 1.4) - 4096x2304@24Hz
- Max Resolution (DP) - 4096x2304@60Hz
- # of Displays Supported - 3
- PCI Express Revision - 3.0
- Sockets Supported - FCLGA1151
- TJUNCTION - 100°C
- Intel Optane Memory Supported - Yes
- Intel Turbo Boost Technology - 2.0
Overclocking
The Intel Core i9-9900K is a professional grade CPU, which retails in India for Rs 56,396.83. The Intel Core-i9-9900K is for those, who want the best CPU performance, especially while gaming.
One of the major highlights of the Intel Core i9-9900K is the ability to reach 5.0 GHz frequency. However, only two cores can attain 5.0 GHz, whereas the remain cores will run at 4.8 GHz (two cores), and 4.7 GHz (four cores). If you are planning to overclock the CPU, then make sure that you have better cooling solution to control the temperature.
CPU Performance test
In the CPU Performance test, we ran a bunch of benchmarks to determine the actual performance of the CPU and pitted against some of the CPUs in the same legue. For this comparison, we used Intel Core i9-9900K, Intel Core i7-9700K, and Intel Core i5-9600K.
GIMP 2.10.4
GIMP 2.10.4 is an open source online picture editing tool and a photoshop alternative. In this test, we tried to load a 50 MB file and noted the time (average) taken to process the image. This test is used to compute the CPU processing power (lower the better).
The Intel Core i9-9900K took 3.49 seconds to process the image, whereas the i7-9700K took 3.2 seconds, and the i5-9600K completed the same task in 3.30 seconds. Considering the results of this test, the 9th Gen Core i5-9900K outperforms the Core i9-9900K.
Dolphin 5.0: Console Emulation
Dolphin 5.0 is an emulator which is used to emulate non-x86 console titles. Lesser the time taken for a file or game to load, better the performance. The Core i9-9900K takes 251 seconds to load, whereas the i7-9700K and the i5-9600K take 252 and 270 seconds respectively.
Corona 1.3
Corona 1.3 is used to generate scenes and simulations. Corona 1.3 displays score at the end of stimulation (higher the better), and the i9-9900K scores 5005867 points, which is the highest score on the platform.
PCMark 10
PCMark 10 is a PC benchmark tool, where the tool determines the performance of a CPU using 14 discreet tests (application startup, web, spreadsheets, photo editing, rendering, video conferencing, physics, and more).
On PCMark 10, the 9th gen Intel Core-i9-9900K scores 5839 points (higher the better).
Geekbench 4
Geekbench 4 is a multi-platform CPU benchmark tool. On Geekbench 4, the Core i9-9900K scores 6236 points on the single core and 31,471 points on multi-core performance (highest).
Gaming performance
We tested out some of the most demanding games on our custom PC build at 1080p resolution with high graphics settings.
GTA V (DX11)
On GTA V, we noticed an average frame rate of 160.8fps on the i9-9900K coupled with Nvidia Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti, whereas the i7-9700K scores 160.3fps.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (DX12)
On Shadow of Tomb Rider, the Core i9-9900K scores 109.9fps, whereas the Core i7-9700K scores 110fps. In this title, the 9th Gen Core-i7 is slightly ahead of the Core i9-9900K.
Far Cry V
On Far Cry V, the CPU scores an average fps of 136 (highest), whereas the Core-i7-9700K scores 133 fps.
Verdict
Though we have used an identical GPU across the benchmark, the Core-i9-9900K offer slightly better performance in almost all scenarios, in some cases, the difference in the performance (compared to the 9th Gen Core i7-9700K) might be negligible, but, there is a difference.
This CPU is for those who need absolute CPU power, and coupling the Core i9-9900K with the latest Nvidia RTX GPUs will improve the overall performance coefficient of the newest flagship CPU from Intel.
Lastly, the Core i9-9900K is a future-ready CPU power-house, which can handle most of the games (provided you have a good GPU) for the next few years. The Intel Core i9-9900K is for those who need the best gaming processor.