Windows 11 Vs Windows 10: Major Differences That Demand Your Attention

Before we dive into the details, you should know that Windows 11 update is free for all Windows 10 users. Windows 10 upgrade to Windows 11 will be easy and swift if you have a stable internet connection. Microsoft notes Windows 11 will be available to all in the coming months.

Windows 11 Vs Windows 10: Visual, Design Upgrade

One of the most obvious changes in Windows 11 is on the surface. You get to experience a major design overhaul, something that comes close to macOS. Also, the iconic Start menu has moved to the center of the screen, along with the Taskbar. Microsoft has also given users the option to move it back to the left side. As for the design, the Windows 11 comes with rounded corners, pastel hues, and a cleaner interface than the Windows 10. Also, Microsoft Teams are arrived on the taskbar to make it easier to join meetings and other virtual gatherings.

Windows 11 Vs Windows 10: You Get Widgets In Latest Windows Version

Windows 11 has brought in (or rather re-introduced) Widgets, which can be accessed from the taskbar. Looking back, Microsoft brought in desktop widgets with the Windows Vista update and even revamped them with the Windows 10 update. However, with Windows 11, you can personalize widgets and have them anywhere you want.

Windows 11 Vs Windows 10: Better Gaming Support With Xbox

One of the most exciting updates on the latest Windows version is the update for gamers. The new Windows 11 will bring in particular features like DirectStorage, AuTo HDR, and other improvements for Xbox consoles. The move aims to make integration with PCs and Xbox easier. Also, if you're a tablet user running Windows, you'll experience better touchscreen, voice, and pen support - gaming or otherwise.

Windows 11 Vs Windows 10: Get Android Apps Now

Another massive change from Windows 10 to Windows 11 is the support for Android apps. The Microsoft Store will now let you download Android apps via the Amazon Appstore. Users have been waiting for this feature for years now - which easily integrates mobile and laptop units.

Windows 11 Vs Windows 10: Better Transition, Desktop Support

If you want to setup a virtual desktop, you can do so with Windows 11 - a feature that's already there on Mac. Toggling between work, gaming, or other entertainment is eased with transition features like Snap Groups, Snap Layouts, and others on Windows 11. Plus, you can easily plug and unplug from one monitor to another without losing any of the windows or apps from the taskbar.

Windows 11 Vs Windows 10: Better On The Whole?

The latest massive update we got was back in 2015 when Microsoft introduced Windows 10. Six years later, we're finally getting a new update, something that was long overdue in the fast-paced tech world. Windows 11 has brought in several new features apart from the design overhaul, making it better on the whole.