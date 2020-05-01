Xiaomi RedmiBook 14: Everything You Need To Know Before Its Expected Launch In India

RedmiBook 14 Design And Display

If you have always wanted to buy a MacBook Air but the exorbitant price-point became a hurdle, the RedmiBook 14 could be the answer. The Xiaomi's notebook features a metal unibody design and the overall texture resembles the MacBook Air. The RedmiBook 14 measures 12.7 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches and weighs 1.5kg. The all-metal body with narrow frame design makes it smaller than a traditional 14-inch notebook.

For connectivity, the RedmiBook 14 features an HDMI interface, 2 USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port, power Interface and an audio combo jack. As far as the display is concerned, the notebook flaunts a 14-inch 1920 x 1080P FHD IPS panel. The panel has 178-degree viewing angle and 250 nits of peak brightness. It is supposedly vibrant and also prevents glare.

RedmiBook 14 Specifications

Back in May 2019, the company launched the RedmiBook 14 with up to 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor along with Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics. Another version was launched in August 2019 running on a new 10th generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor paired with the same NVIDIA MX250 graphics processor.

The notebook also comes integrated with a cooling system and is backed by a 46W battery, which supports fast charging and can deliver up to 10 hours of video playback. The notebook features built-in speakers and offers a full-size keyboard. The RedmiBook 14 supports WI-FI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 version.

RedmiBook 14 Variants

There's no official word on the variants Xiaomi plans to bring to the Indian market. We believe the company will introduce the RedmiBook 14 with the 10th gen Intel CPUs. The base variant is powered by the Intel Core i5 (10210U) processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Second in line is variant powered by the same Intel Core i5 (10210U) processor with 8GB of RAM but 512GB SSD.

The top-most variant runs on the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (10510U) processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Interestingly, the storage is further expandable with a maximum of 128 GB external drive. As far as software is concerned, the RedmiBook 14 runs on the latest Windows 10.

RedmiBook 14 Expected Pricing

Xiaomi has to come up with some aggressive pricing if the brand wants to disrupt the Indian PC market. Considering the launch price in homegrown market China, Xiaomi can unveil the RedmiBook 14 at a starting price of Rs. 38,000. The mid-tier variant could cost Rs. 45,000, whereas the flagship variant could cost as much as Rs. 52,000. Of course, these are just assumptions and we have to wait for the official launch for the exact pricing of the RedmiBook 14.

RedmiBook 14 Competition

Notably, a lot depends upon the launch pricing of the RedmiBook 14. The notebook can give a tough time to already established PC leaders- HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus and Acer. Considering the specifications and the expected pricing, the RedmiBook 14 could compete with Asus' Vivobook series (VivoBook 14- X403, X409, X509), Lenovo Ideapad S340 notebook, Dell Inspiron series notebooks, HP Pavillion Ryzen 5 notebook, and other notebooks priced under Rs. 55,000.