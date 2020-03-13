ENGLISH

    RedmiBook 14 Bags BIS Certification Hinting Imminent Launch In India

    By
    |

    RedmiBook 14 was announced back in May last year in the company's home market China. Months after its launch, the model was refreshed with the 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor. Though the notebook from Redmi has been existent in the market for almost a year, there is no clarity regarding when it will be launched in the global markets including India.

    RedmiBook 14 India Launch Details
     

    Now, it looks like the India launch of the RedmiBook 14 is nearing as the same has been spotted getting the BIS certification. However, an official confirmation regarding the launch of the RedmiBook 14 in India is awaited from the company.

    RedmiBook 14 Bags BIS Certification

    As noted by well-known tipster Mukul Sharma, RedmiBook carrying the model numbers XMA1901-DA, XMA1901-DG, XMA1901-FA, XMA1904-AR, and XMA1904-AF were spotted on the certification database. For now, the certification listing has not revealed any other details about the same but it is valid until 2022.

    RedmiBook 14 Expected Price In India
     

    Back when it was announced in China, the RedmiBook 14 came in three variants. The base variant with Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space was launched for 3999 yuan (approx. Rs. 40,300). The mid-variant with Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM was priced at 4299 yuan (approx. Rs. 43,400) and the high-end variant with Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space was launched for 4999 yuan (approx. Rs. 50,400).

    Though we cannot expect all the three variants to be launched in India, we can expect the device to maintain a disruptive pricing given the previous offerings from the brand.

    RedmiBook 14 Specifications

    Detailing on specifications, the RedmiBook 14 features a 14-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 81.2%. Under its hood, there is a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor clocked at 3.9GHz, Intel UHD 620 graphics and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card. There is a 46W battery with 1C fast charging touted to charge the device up to 50% in just 35 minutes.

    The RedmiBook 14 runs Windows 10 Home Edition and comes with Xiaomi's Smart Unlock 2.0 that can unlock the laptop in as quickly as 1.2 seconds using the Mi Band. The other aspects of the RedmiBook 14 include a USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 11:04 [IST]
