    RedmiBook 14 With Core i3 Processor Launched At Rs. 32,000: Specs, Features, And Availability

    By
    |

    Redmi has quietly launched two new laptops in China. The all-new RedmiBook 14 is now available with 8th Gen Core i3 and 8th Gen Core i5 processors. These notebooks from Redmi are the most affordable laptops to date and here is everything you need to know about the latest offering.

    RedmiBook 14 With Core i3 Processor Launched At Rs. 32,000

     

    Redmi launched the first laptop in May 2019, which was powered by the 8th Gen Core i7 processor with Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. The laptop was priced at 4999 Yuan (approx Rs. 50,000) and was cheaper than the Mi NoteBook Pro counterpart with identical specifications.

    RedmiBook 14 Features And Specifications

    The RedmiBook 14 comes with a 14-inch display with 1080p resolution, offering 81.2% screen to body ratio with up to 250-nits brightness. The notebook is powered by the Intel Core i3-8145U CPU with integrated Intel UHD 620 coupled with 4GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

    On to the I/O, the most affordable RedmiBook 14 offers dual USB 3.0 ports, single USB 2.0 port, and an HDMI port. The laptops run on Windows 10 OS (64 bit) and the entire thing is powered by a 46W battery.

    The higher-end model of the laptops comes with two changes. Instead of Core i3, the device uses Core i5-8265U CPU with integrated Intel UHD 620 GPU, paired with 8GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage.

    Price And Availability

    The base variant with Core i3 processor retails in China For 3199 Yuan or (approx Rs. 32,000), and the other model with Core i5 processor retails in China for 3699 Yuan (approx Rs. 37,000). These laptops are currently on sale on Mi.com and JD.com in silver color.

    Our Opinion On The RedmiBook 14

    Over the last few years, Xiaomi has launched a ton of products, and the company is yet to introduce a laptop or notebook. The newly launched RedmiBook laptops seem like a great set of devices that might get launched in India, especially considering the pricing. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the RedmiBook 14 laptops.

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 8:22 [IST]
