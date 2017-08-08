You should do these things first with your new PC

Got a new Windows computer? We know you can't wait to get it up and running! So, today, in this article, we will take you through the setup process, on what you should do first after buying a new PC.

Before using the system to full potential, you can spend a half hour to set up your computer properly will make it run faster and keep your data more secure.

Update Anti-malware program A couple of years ago, you need to install all the apps from the scratch on your computer. But now, with Windows 10 installed, you automatically get the Anti-malware program. However, you just need to update it when you switch on your system. Update your Windows OS Next is to update your PC up to date! Make sure your PC's connected to the Internet. In Windows 10, open the Start menu and head to Settings > Update and Security > Check for Updates. Download and install them, then reboot your computer. Remove bloatware Another thing to do is to clean up the mess that comes with your PC. Find out all the trial software that you do not intend to use and remove it from PC. These applications include the likes of ISPs advertisements like AOL and Earthlink, an antivirus app, trial versions of Money or Quickbooks, etc. Install some good browsers In order surf the web uninterruptedly, you need to install some good browser -- Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Opera if Edge isn't your thing. Talking the browser, Google Chrome is fast, reliable and has many plugins as well. On the other hand, Mozilla Firefox is also a good option that can be installed as well. Install some good and useful software Once you are done with the basics, start installing the software you need by visit websites and manually install each program you like