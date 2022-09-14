Intel Accidentally Leaks 13th Gen Core Processors: 5.4GHz Clock Speed Confirmed News oi-Vivek

While we are still a few months away from the launch of the 13th Gen Raptor Lake series of desktop processors, Intel has accidentally leaked the upcoming 13th Gen Core series of processors dubbed "Raptor Lake", confirming the core count, clock speed, and more.

According to the leak, the Intel Core i9-13900K will be the flagship offering, which will be a 24-core processor with 32-threads. Just like the 12th Gen Alder Lake processors, the 13th Gen Intel Core processors will also have hybrid CPU architecture with a combination of P or performance cores and E or efficient cores.

The Intel Core i9-13900K will be the flagship offering with eight high-performance P cores and 16 E cores. The CPU will also have a thermal velocity boost of 5.8GHz, where, only a single CPU core can achieve up to 5.8GHz clock speed, and this CPU will have a maximum TDP of 253W.

The leak also confirms that the P core on the Intel Core i9-13900K will have a peak CPU clock speed of 5.4GHz, and these processors will deliver the highest-level performance. Just like the 12th Gen Intel Core processors, the 13th Gen Intel Core Raptor Lake processors are also said to support both DDR4 and DDR5 type RAM.

The Intel Core i7-13700K will be a high-level performance processor with 16-cores and 24-threads with a peak clock speed of 5.3GHz. Similarly, the Intel Core i5-13600K will be a mid-level performance CPU with 14-cores, 20-threads with a peak clock speed of 5.1GHz.

Considering the features and specifications of the Intel Core i9-13900K, the upcoming processor will take on the recently announced AMD Ryzen 9 7950X processor, which is currently the flagship consumer CPU from AMD.

Via

