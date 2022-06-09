13th Gen Intel Processors 40 Percent Faster Than Its Predecessors? News oi-Vivek

With 12th Gen Core processors, Intel improved both performance and power efficiency when compared to the 11th Gen Intel processors. A new leak now suggests that Intel might further improve the performance and efficiency with the upcoming 13th Gen Intel Core processors and here are the details regarding the upcoming 13th Gen Intel processors.

As per the latest leaks, the 13th Gen Intel processors are said to be 40 percent faster than the 12th Gen Intel core processors. Not just with the performance, but the upcoming 13th Gen Intel Core processors are said to be more power-efficient than the 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

The 13th Gen Intel Core processors will offer better single-core and multi-core performance while consuming the same or even less amount of power when compared to the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. On top of that, Intel is also expected to compete against the likes of Apple's new M2 processor.

Intel Is Already Faster Than AMD And Apple

At 35W the Intel Core i9-12900H, a laptop-grade CPU is already faster than the Ryzen 9 5900HX and the Apple M1 Max. However, the one advantage that Apple M1 Max has over Intel's offering is the power efficiency. In low-power, Apple's M1 Max consumes less power than the Intel and AMD's offering, rendering improved battery life.

Apple recently announced the new M2, which is currently faster and more power-efficient than the 12th Gen Intel Core and the Ryzen 6000 series of processors. With the upcoming Ryzen 7000 series and the 13th Gen Intel lineup, the two major chip brands will try to improve power efficiency to offer better battery life on laptops and gaming devices.

Intel 13th gen processors:



Up to 40% faster than 12th gen while also being more efficient



Even at 35w the i9-12900H was already faster than Apple's M1 Max & AMD's Ryzen 9 5900HX. With 13th gen Intel's performance lead will significantly increase. pic.twitter.com/vBQUbypcr3 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) June 9, 2022

13th Gen Intel Core Processors Launch Date

As of now, there is no official confirmation on when the 13th Gen Intel Core processors will launch. However, considering the current scenario, Intel is most likely to announce the 13th Gen Intel Core processors by the end of 2022 and we can expect devices based on 13th Gen Intel Core processors by the first half of 2023.

