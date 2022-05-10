Intel Vision 2022: Intel Launches Most Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core "HX" Series Of Laptop CPUs News oi-Vivek

Intel has launched its next set of high-performance laptop CPUs in the 12th Gen Core series of processors. The Intel Core i9-12950HX is the most powerful laptop CPU from the company with comes with a maximum TDP of up to 157W, making it as powerful as a desktop processor during the Intel Vision 2022 conference.

The 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of processors are based on the 12th Gen Intel Core desktop CPUs. To make them compatible with laptops, Intel has transferred the silicon into a thinner BGA package, where, the high-end model -- the Intel Core i9-12950HX offers up to 16 cores and a 5GHz clock speed.

Just like the rest of the 12th Gen Intel Core processors, the latest HX series of processors also offer a hybrid CPU cluster with a combination of P or performance cores and E or efficient cores. Do note that, the 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of CPUs are optimized for workstations with up to 5GHz clock speed and a base TDP of 55W.

There are seven SKUs in the 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of processors which includes the Intel Core i9-12950HX, Intel Core i9-12900HX, Intel Core i7-12850HX, Intel Core i7-12800HX, Intel Core i7-12650HX, Intel Core i5-12600HX, and lastly the Intel Core i5-12450HX.

All these CPUs support technologies like Intel Thread Director, support for overclocking, DDR5 RAM with ECC support, and PCIe Gen5 support. They also support up to Wi-Fi 6E. The 12th Gen Intel Core HX CPUs support Intel XMP 3.0 support for overclocking DDR5 RAM, and the new CPUs from Intel also offer better power efficiency using the hybrid CPU architecture.

12th Gen Intel Core HX Series Of CPUs Number of CPU Cores

(P+E) Number of Threads Base

CPU Clock Speed (P+E) Turbo

CPU Clock Speed (P+E) L3

Cache iGPU Base TDP Turbo TDP Intel Core i9-12950HX (vPro) 8+8 (16) 24 2.3GHz/1.7GHz 5.0GHz/3.6GHz 30MB 32EU 55W 157W Intel Core i9-12900HX 8+8 (16) 24 2.3GHz/1.7GHz 5.0GHz/3.6GHz 30MB 32EU 55W 157W Intel Core i7-12850HX (vPro) 8+8 (16) 24 2.1GHz/1.5GHz 4.8GHz/3.4GHz 25MB 32EU 55W 157W Intel Core i7-12800HX 8+8 (16) 24 2.0GHz/1.5GHz 4.8GHz/3.4GHz 25MB 32EU 55W 157W Intel Core i7-12650HX 6+8 (14) 20 2.0GHz/1.5GHz 4.7GHz/3.3GHz 24MB 32EU 55W 157W Intel Core i5-12600HX (vPro) 4+8 (12) 16 2.5GHz/1.8GHz 4.6/GHz3.3GHz 18MB 32EU 55W 157W Intel Core i5-12450HX 4+4 (8) 12 2.4GHz/1.8GHz 4.4GHz/3.1GHz 12MB 16EU 55W 157W

Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core HX Series Of Processors

Intel has officially confirmed that brands like Asus, HP, MSI, Gigabyte, Lenovo, and Dell in the coming days. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the specifications of these laptops. Again, most of these devices will only be seen in the corporate world, while high-performance gaming laptops are likely to use the 12th Gen Intel Core H series of processors.

Given the 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of processors have a maximum TDP of 155W, it is interesting to see if the upcoming laptops with the 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of the processor will come with an improved cooling solution to keep the CPU cooler.

