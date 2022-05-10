Just In
- 5 hrs ago Vivo X80 Series Launching On May 18 In India; Pricing Details Also Revealed
- 5 hrs ago AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, And Radeon RX 6650 XT GPUs Officially Launched: Price Starts At $399
- 7 hrs ago Amazon Sale: Best Printers Under Rs 10,000 To Buy In India
- 7 hrs ago Nothing Launcher Now Supports Smartphones With Android 11 And Above
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Standings After LSG vs GT on 10 May
- Education SSC CHSL Final Result 2019 Declared, Check SSC 10 Plus 2 Level Exam 2019 Final Results On ssc.nic.in
- Movies Sakshi Tanwar Reveals She Did Not Attend Any Wedding While Working On Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii For 8 Years
- Automobiles Yamaha R15 V4 MotoGP Edition Sold Out In India
- Finance This Tax Saver ELSS Fund Is Good For SIP, Given 12.59% Returns In 3-Years
- News Lanka’s Oppn JVP says Rajapaksas may order military intervention if violence continues; urges calm
- Travel Monsoon Travel: Best Places To Visit In South India
- Lifestyle Indian Railways Introduces ‘Baby Berth’ On The Occasion Of Mother’s Day
Intel Vision 2022: Intel Launches Most Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core "HX" Series Of Laptop CPUs
Intel has launched its next set of high-performance laptop CPUs in the 12th Gen Core series of processors. The Intel Core i9-12950HX is the most powerful laptop CPU from the company with comes with a maximum TDP of up to 157W, making it as powerful as a desktop processor during the Intel Vision 2022 conference.
The 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of processors are based on the 12th Gen Intel Core desktop CPUs. To make them compatible with laptops, Intel has transferred the silicon into a thinner BGA package, where, the high-end model -- the Intel Core i9-12950HX offers up to 16 cores and a 5GHz clock speed.
Just like the rest of the 12th Gen Intel Core processors, the latest HX series of processors also offer a hybrid CPU cluster with a combination of P or performance cores and E or efficient cores. Do note that, the 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of CPUs are optimized for workstations with up to 5GHz clock speed and a base TDP of 55W.
There are seven SKUs in the 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of processors which includes the Intel Core i9-12950HX, Intel Core i9-12900HX, Intel Core i7-12850HX, Intel Core i7-12800HX, Intel Core i7-12650HX, Intel Core i5-12600HX, and lastly the Intel Core i5-12450HX.
All these CPUs support technologies like Intel Thread Director, support for overclocking, DDR5 RAM with ECC support, and PCIe Gen5 support. They also support up to Wi-Fi 6E. The 12th Gen Intel Core HX CPUs support Intel XMP 3.0 support for overclocking DDR5 RAM, and the new CPUs from Intel also offer better power efficiency using the hybrid CPU architecture.
|12th Gen Intel Core HX Series Of CPUs
|Number of CPU Cores
(P+E)
|Number of Threads
|Base
CPU Clock Speed (P+E)
|Turbo
CPU Clock Speed (P+E)
|L3
Cache
|iGPU
|Base TDP
|Turbo TDP
|Intel Core i9-12950HX (vPro)
|8+8 (16)
|24
|2.3GHz/1.7GHz
|5.0GHz/3.6GHz
|30MB
|32EU
|55W
|157W
|Intel Core i9-12900HX
|8+8 (16)
|24
|2.3GHz/1.7GHz
|5.0GHz/3.6GHz
|30MB
|32EU
|55W
|157W
|Intel Core i7-12850HX (vPro)
|8+8 (16)
|24
|2.1GHz/1.5GHz
|4.8GHz/3.4GHz
|25MB
|32EU
|55W
|157W
|Intel Core i7-12800HX
|8+8 (16)
|24
|2.0GHz/1.5GHz
|4.8GHz/3.4GHz
|25MB
|32EU
|55W
|157W
|Intel Core i7-12650HX
|6+8 (14)
|20
|2.0GHz/1.5GHz
|4.7GHz/3.3GHz
|24MB
|32EU
|55W
|157W
|Intel Core i5-12600HX (vPro)
|4+8 (12)
|16
|2.5GHz/1.8GHz
|4.6/GHz3.3GHz
|18MB
|32EU
|55W
|157W
|Intel Core i5-12450HX
|4+4 (8)
|12
|2.4GHz/1.8GHz
|4.4GHz/3.1GHz
|12MB
|16EU
|55W
|157W
Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core HX Series Of Processors
Intel has officially confirmed that brands like Asus, HP, MSI, Gigabyte, Lenovo, and Dell in the coming days. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the specifications of these laptops. Again, most of these devices will only be seen in the corporate world, while high-performance gaming laptops are likely to use the 12th Gen Intel Core H series of processors.
Given the 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of processors have a maximum TDP of 155W, it is interesting to see if the upcoming laptops with the 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of the processor will come with an improved cooling solution to keep the CPU cooler.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999