    Intel Vision 2022: Intel Launches Most Powerful 12th Gen Intel Core "HX" Series Of Laptop CPUs

    Intel has launched its next set of high-performance laptop CPUs in the 12th Gen Core series of processors. The Intel Core i9-12950HX is the most powerful laptop CPU from the company with comes with a maximum TDP of up to 157W, making it as powerful as a desktop processor during the Intel Vision 2022 conference.

     
    Intel Vision 2022: Intel Lauches Most Powerful Laptop CPUs

    The 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of processors are based on the 12th Gen Intel Core desktop CPUs. To make them compatible with laptops, Intel has transferred the silicon into a thinner BGA package, where, the high-end model -- the Intel Core i9-12950HX offers up to 16 cores and a 5GHz clock speed.

    Just like the rest of the 12th Gen Intel Core processors, the latest HX series of processors also offer a hybrid CPU cluster with a combination of P or performance cores and E or efficient cores. Do note that, the 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of CPUs are optimized for workstations with up to 5GHz clock speed and a base TDP of 55W.

    There are seven SKUs in the 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of processors which includes the Intel Core i9-12950HX, Intel Core i9-12900HX, Intel Core i7-12850HX, Intel Core i7-12800HX, Intel Core i7-12650HX, Intel Core i5-12600HX, and lastly the Intel Core i5-12450HX.

    All these CPUs support technologies like Intel Thread Director, support for overclocking, DDR5 RAM with ECC support, and PCIe Gen5 support. They also support up to Wi-Fi 6E. The 12th Gen Intel Core HX CPUs support Intel XMP 3.0 support for overclocking DDR5 RAM, and the new CPUs from Intel also offer better power efficiency using the hybrid CPU architecture.

    12th Gen Intel Core HX Series Of CPUs
    Number of CPU Cores
    (P+E)    		Number of ThreadsBase
    CPU Clock Speed (P+E)    		Turbo
    CPU Clock Speed (P+E)    		L3
    Cache    		iGPUBase TDPTurbo TDP
    Intel Core i9-12950HX (vPro)8+8 (16)242.3GHz/1.7GHz5.0GHz/3.6GHz30MB32EU55W157W
    Intel Core i9-12900HX8+8 (16)242.3GHz/1.7GHz5.0GHz/3.6GHz30MB32EU55W157W
    Intel Core i7-12850HX (vPro)8+8 (16)242.1GHz/1.5GHz4.8GHz/3.4GHz25MB32EU55W157W
    Intel Core i7-12800HX8+8 (16)242.0GHz/1.5GHz4.8GHz/3.4GHz25MB32EU55W157W
    Intel Core i7-12650HX6+8 (14)202.0GHz/1.5GHz4.7GHz/3.3GHz24MB32EU55W157W
    Intel Core i5-12600HX (vPro)4+8 (12)162.5GHz/1.8GHz4.6/GHz3.3GHz18MB32EU55W157W
    Intel Core i5-12450HX4+4 (8)122.4GHz/1.8GHz4.4GHz/3.1GHz12MB16EU55W157W

    Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core HX Series Of Processors

    Intel has officially confirmed that brands like Asus, HP, MSI, Gigabyte, Lenovo, and Dell in the coming days. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the specifications of these laptops. Again, most of these devices will only be seen in the corporate world, while high-performance gaming laptops are likely to use the 12th Gen Intel Core H series of processors.

     
    Intel Vision 2022: Intel Lauches Most Powerful Laptop CPUs

    Given the 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of processors have a maximum TDP of 155W, it is interesting to see if the upcoming laptops with the 12th Gen Intel Core HX series of the processor will come with an improved cooling solution to keep the CPU cooler.

    Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 0:03 [IST]
    X