CES 2022: 12th Gen Intel Core Mobile Processors Goes Official

12th Gen Intel mobile CPU

Another important feature of the 12th Gen Intel Core processor is the Intel Thread Director, which smartly optimizes the performance of the PC by directing the right tasks to the right core at the right time. These processors also support PCIe Gen4 technology along with support for AV1 media codec.

There are three variations of 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors -- H series and U series. The 12th Gen Intel Core H series CPUs offer up to 14 CPU cores, while the 12th Gen Intel Core U series CPUs offer up to 10 CPU cores. Lastly, there is the new 12th Gen Intel Core P series CPUs, which are meant for thin-and-light performance devices and offer up to 14 cores, just like the H series but with a slightly lower Turbo Power rating.

Intel claims that the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile CPUs offer up to 40 percent faster than their predecessors. They also support DDR5, DDR4, LPDDR4, and LPDDR4x RAM.

12th Gen Intel Core H Series CPU

The 12th Gen Intel Core H series CPUs are currently the flagship offering from Intel for high-end gaming machines and creator laptops. The 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK is the most powerful laptop CPU which offers 14 CPU cores and 20 threads.

The Intel Core i9-12900HK has six P cores and eight E cores with a max turbo frequency of 5GHz and 3.8GHz. The built-in Intel Iris Xe graphics has 96EU with a max graphics frequency of 1.45GHz. The CPU has an L3 cache of 24MB with a base and boost TDP of 45W and 115W, respectively.

The company also claims that the Intel Core i9-12900HK is the most powerful mobile processor, which can even outperform the Apple Silicon M1 Max, powering the MacBook Pro. However, it uses a lot more power than the Apple M1 Max, as per the official comparison graph shared by the company.

When the Intel Core i9-12900HK is combined with the RTX 3080 mobile GPU, the laptop can offer up to 28 percent faster gaming performance when compared to the Intel Core i9-11980HK and RTX 3080 mobile combo. Similarly, it also outperforms the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX combo on most games.

To achieve these performance uplifts Intel has optimized the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile CPUs. In a similar fashion, the company also claims performance gains on professional content creation software like Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, and Autodesk, where, the Intel Core iu9-12900KH outperforms the Intel Core i9-11980HK and the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX.

12th Gen Intel Core U Series CPU Lineup

The Intel Core i7-1265U is the most powerful U series CPU which offers a total of 10 cores with two P cores and eight E cores, offering a maximum clock speed of 4.8GHz and 3.6GHz, respectively. The Core i7-1265U has a base power of 15W and a boost power of 45W.

12th Gen Intel Core P Series CPU Lineup

The Intel Core i7-1280P is the most powerful P series CPU, which again has six P cores and eight E cores with a boost clock speed of 4.8GHz and 3.6GHz respectively. The Intel Core i7-1280P has a base power of 45W and a boost power of 64W. Again, this is more like an underclocked 12th Gen Intel Core processor.

3rd Edition Intel Evo

Intel also showcased the next iteration of Intel Evo, which is a set of hardware and software requirements that allows for a seamless computing experience. The next generation of Intel Evo certified laptops will have features like WiFi 6E connectivity, FHD web camera (not mandatory), dynamic background noise suppression, and Intel connectivity performance suite.

For the first time, laptops with 12th Gen Intel H series laptops will also be eligible for the Intel Evo certification (35-45W TDP) and these laptops will come with the dedicated Intel ARC GPU and will have a 15 to 16-inch screen size.

12th Gen Intel Core S-series

Lastly, Intel has launched a range of 12th Gen Intel Core S-series CPUs along with the H670, B660, H610 series of chipsets. The brand has also launched three new coolers, which will be included with some of the 12th Gen Intel Core S-series CPUs.

The Intel Laminar RH1 Cooler will be shipped with 12th Gen Intel Core i9 S series CPU, the Intel Laminar RM1 Cooler will be included with 12th Gen Intel Core i7, Intel Core i5, and the Intel Core i3. Lastly, the Intel Laminar RS1 Cooler will be included with the Intel Pentium Gold and Intel Celeron CPUs.