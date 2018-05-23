ENGLISH

Acer annual global press conference: Watch the livestream here

Acer is expected to unveil a slew of new products.

Acer will be announcing a slew of new products at its annual global press conference in New York on May 23. Acer is one of the few companies that brought Amazon's Alexa on its laptops. The company also showcased the world's thinnest laptop, the Swift 7 at CES earlier this year.

Acer also recently unveiled the Predator X27 4K monitor. It comes with a completely 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160), a 144Hz refresh rate, 99 percent coverage of the Adobe RGB color gamut, 10-bit HDR support. The Predator X27 also comes with G-Sync frame synchronizing technology, and a brightness of 1,000 nits.

If you are interested in watching what Acer has in its bag of tricks, you might wanna catch the event live. Watch the live stream here starting at 8 pm IST.

Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
