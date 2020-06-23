Just In
Acer Enduro Rugged Laptops And Tablets Launched At Next@Acer 2020 Event
Along with regular laptops, Chromebooks, gaming laptops, and desktops, Acer has also announced a range of rugged laptops and tablets during the Next@Acer 2020 event. These devices are made to last longer and can work even with extreme weather conditions.
Some of these products are based on Windows 10 OS, whereas some run on Android OS. No matter what OS that powers these devices, they offer rugged construction, capable of handling accidental falls and even offers liquid protection.
Acer Enduro N7 Rugged Notebook
The Acer Enduro N7 Rugged Notebook is a flagship rugged tablet from the company. The device is constructed using shock-absorbent materials and it is MIL-810G and IP65 certified. It can work in extreme hot and cold conditions and offers a 14-inch display with FHD resolution.
It has a dual swappable battery system and can offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. As per the hardware, the Acer Enduro N7 Rugged Notebook is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU with hardware-level Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. It runs on Windows 10 OS with support for Windows Hello sign-in feature.
Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Notebook
The Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Notebook is a compact rugged laptop with support with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Though it is a rugged laptop, it just weighs 1.985 kg and is 24.85 mm thick.
This model also offers powerful internals with 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor along with 32GB RAM and 1 TB PCle Gen3 NVMe SSD. It does offer a dedicated (optional) NVIDIA GeForce MX230 GPU for handling graphics-intensive workloads.
Additionally, the Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Notebook offers features like programmable physical keys, remote I/O control, device monitor, and remote deployment. The computer runs on Windows 10 OS and will be available from June for 999 Euros.
Acer Enduro T5 Rugged Tablet
The Acer Enduro T5 Rugged Tablet is a flagship rugged tablet with a 10-inch touch screen display. It also comes with a hot-swappable battery system with up to 10 hours of battery life and is based on the 7th Gen Intel Core m3 processor.
The tablet is MIL-STD 810G and IP65 certified and it also supports accessories such as docking stations, hand grips, shoulder straps, 4-point shoulder straps, car chargers, and car holders can also be added to the device.
Acer Enduro T1 Rugged Tablets
The Acer Enduro T1 Rugged Tablet is available in multiple options. The Acer Enduro T1 Rugged Tablet (ET110-31W) offers a 10.1-inch screen and is powered by the Intel Celeron processor with 64GB eMMC based internal storage and is also MIL-STD 810G4 and IP54 certified.
Acer Enduro T1 Rugged Tablet (ET108-11A) is based on Android OS and it has an 8-inch touch screen with MIL-STD 810G and IP54. It does come with a range of optional accessories and programmable keys and can be used even with gloves on.
