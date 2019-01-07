Acer introduces its first Chromebook Powered by AMD A-Series processors with Radeon Graphics

Acer has expanded its line of 15.6-inch Chromebooks with its first AMD-based Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 315. The device is powered by 7th Gen AMD A6-9220C or A4-9120C processors with Radeon graphics, it can speed through demanding apps while running multiple tabs and extensions. The company claims that this laptop is capable of delivering battery life of up to 10 hours.

The Acer Chromebook 315 has a Full HD 15.6-inch IPS display. It vibrantly displays streaming video, web games and apps, and it's available in touch-screen and non-touch configurations.

The Acer Chromebook 315 is powered by 7th Gen AMD A-Series processors with Radeon graphics to provide fast and efficient computing in two configurations either featuring the AMD A6-9220C APU or A4-9120C APU in system-on-chip design. The Acer Chromebook 315 supports millions of Android apps on Google Play for entertainment, productivity, connectivity and more.

On the connectivity part, the Acer Chromebook 315 offers two USB Type-C Gen 1 ports - one on each side of the device - for fast data transfers, charging and display output. It features fast WiFi 802.11ac wireless featuring 2x2 MIMO technology. Customers can connect peripherals via Bluetooth 4.2, two USB 3.0 ports and the combo headphone and speaker jack.

It weighs 1.72 kg (3.79 pounds) while measuring 380.54 W x 256.28 D x 19.95 H mm (14.98 W x 10.09 D x 0.79 H inches). Chromebooks run on Google's Chrome OS platform that updates automatically and uses multiple levels of security to guard against ever-changing online threats.

The Acer Chromebook 315 will be available with either a touch screen display (CB315-2HT) or non-touch display (CB315-2H) with up to 8GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. The new line will be available in North America in February, starting at $279.99, and in EMEA in April, starting at €349.