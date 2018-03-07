Acer becomes number one PC gaming brand in India

Acer, one of the world's leading gaming PC makers has now announced that it has become "No.1 Gaming Brand" in India across laptops, desktops, and monitors as per IDC's Q4 2017 report. Acer has emerged as the leading brand with 25.4 percent market share in the gaming laptops and 41.9 percent marketing share in gaming monitors. With this, the company has outshined Dell, HP, MSI, and Asus by a significant margin in Q4 2017.

Acer has gained the top spot in the gaming market with its critically acclaimed and widely popular Predator and Nitro gaming series. The company has stated that in India it has the widest portfolio of PC gaming products which includes laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories specifically designed for beginners to professional gamers.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer said, "We are extremely delighted to achieve the No.1 position in the gaming category across laptops, desktops and monitors. Our strong commitment in developing exceptional gaming notebooks, desktops, and monitors has helped us to win the hearts and minds of our customers and I thank our fans who have helped us to be the leader in gaming laptops. We will continue to delight our fans and work towards strengthening our market leadership in the coming months."

While gaming has gained a lot of momentum in the market, Acer has been working towards building strong foothold in the Indian gaming industry for some time now. Besides, the company has achieved many milestones in gaming by launching an array of innovative gaming products like Predator 21X -World's first curved Screen Gaming laptop, Predator Triton 700- Ultra-thin Gaming Notebook, high-end gaming accessories, Predator gaming monitors and more.

Apart from delivering gaming products, in order to boost up the spirit of PC gaming, Acer has also been organizing gaming events in the country. The company recently organized Asia's largest DOTA2 gaming tournament - The Asia Pacific Predator League to encourage the budding e-sports players in India.

Going forward, Acer's objective is to grow the gaming market holistically by supporting the industry through cutting-edge products, training, and professional e-sports event.