Acer Predator Arc A770 GPU Showcased: Mid-Tier Segment Getting Interesting

Intel recently announced the pricing and availability of the Arc A750 and the Arc A770 graphics cards. While there is an option to buy these GPUs with Intel's stock design, they will also be available via Add-in-Board (AIB) partners. Besides, Acer has joined forces with Intel for the launch of the Acer Predator Arc A770 GPU.

Unlike the stock design, the Acer Predator Arc A770 is on the larger side and is said to use a 2.5-slot design, hence, it can only be installed on a tower PC with a good amount of clearance. Looking at the official render, the GPU seems to be using a hybrid design with one blow-type fan and an open-air fan, which we have seen on some of the older NVIDIA GPUs.

The latest graphics card from Acer also seems to have plenty of RGB lighting. Although it might not help the GPU to push more frames, it will definitely add a bit of bling to your PC. Besides, the GPU is using an 8-pin power connector. Considering the TGP of Arc A770, a 700W PSU should be more than enough to squeeze out every ounce of power from this graphics card.

The GPU has also four output ports with three DisplayPort 1.4 ports and a single HDMI 2.1 port, allowing users to connect the graphics card with most gaming monitors and even smart TVs. The overall design of the Acer Predator Arc A770 GPU makes it look modern and futuristic, especially when compared to the reference Arc A770's design.

Introducing the all new @intelgraphics #IntelArc A770 GPU, which we've christened #PredatorBiFrost. Paving the way for a new generation of gaming awesome! pic.twitter.com/MmN4rAszIt — Predator Gaming (@PredatorGaming) September 30, 2022

Intel Arc A770 GPU Tech Specifications

If we look at the technical specifications of the Intel Arc A770, the GPU comes with the ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores. The graphics card will be available in two flavors, where the base model offers 8GB of GDDR6 video memory while the top-tier model offers 16GB of GDDR6 video memory.

Besides Acer, brands like ASRock, Gunnir, and MSI will also launch their variants of the Arc A770 GPUs in the coming days. When compared to Intel's reference graphics card, the partner cards are expected to be slightly on the expensive side. As of now, there is no information on how much Acer will charge for their upcoming Predator Arc A770 GPU.

