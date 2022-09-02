Just In
Intel Arc A770 Outperforms Popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 In Gaming
Intel, the latest entrant in the discreet GPU business has finally showcased the power of its latest flagship offering - the Arc A770 GPU. According to the benchmarks shared by the company, the Intel Arc A770 offers better gaming performance than the NVIDIA RTX 3060 - the most popular modern GPU on select AAA titles.
Another key takeaway from this benchmark is the fact that Intel Arc A770 claims to offer up to 14 percent (average) better gaming performance even when the ray-tracing is turned on. Although Intel has an edge over NVIDIA in most modern games, the RTX 3060 is faster in select titles such as Deathloop, Battlefield V, Guardians of the Galaxy, and F1 2022.
Intel also claims that the latest beta driver of the Arc A770 helps the GPU deliver 25 percent more performance on titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Hitman 3, Control, and more. As per these results, we can call the Intel Arc A770 as fast as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.
Intel Arc A770 Is Better At Ray-Tracing
When it comes to ray-tracing performance, the Intel Arc A770 offers three modes in Xe SS. At 1440p resolution, users can either play games at regular graphics settings or they can switch to XeSS Balanced, which will offer a balance between graphics quality and frame rate, and lastly, there is also another mode, XeSS Performance, which mainly focused on delivering more frames for a smoother gaming experience.
When the ray-tracing quality is set to XeSS Performance, users can get up to 114fps on The DioField Chronicle, up to 89fps on Arcadegeddon, and up to 87fps on Shadow of The Tomb Raider. On average, XeSS Balanced settings can increase the frame rate by 47 percent while the XeSS Performance mode can increase it by up to 74 percent.
Intel Arc A770 Launch Date
While there is no official confirmation regarding the launch date of the Intel Arc A770, the GPU is likely to hit the shelves by the end of 2022 and is likely to be priced around $300 or Rs. 30,000 in India. With that pricing, the GPU will directly compete against the likes of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.
