Planning To Get An Intel ARC GPU? You Might Need A New CPU As Well

Intel's latest ARC series of discreet GPUs are all set to arrive in select markets including India in the next few weeks. The GPUs are currently available in select markets like China, and these graphics cards are targeted toward entry-level gamers who like to play games at 1080p or 1440p resolution.

According to the official documentation by Intel, one needs to have the latest Intel CPU to get the most out of the Intel ARC GPUs. The company has specified one should enable the resizable BAR feature to get the most out of these GPUs, and it is only supported on 10th, 11th, and 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

Interestingly, Intel has not mentioned anything about the AMD CPUs, hence, this feature could be limited to Intel's latest CPUs. This does not mean you cannot use the Intel ARC GPU, but it just means you won't be able to get the best possible performance from these GPUs. Intel almost mentioned that the tech will only work with Intel 600, Intel 500, and Intel 400 series of motherboards.

What Is Resizable BAR?

Resizable BAR is a technology that allows GPU to use all the available video memory at once. A system with resizable bar technology will deliver better gaming performance. Is this a big deal? Not really. However, if you want to get the best possible performance from the upcoming GPUs from Intel, it is best to pair them with the latest Intel CPUs.

Upcoming Intel ARC GPUs

The Intel ARC A380 is the first modern discreet GPU from Intel which was recently launched in China for around $150. The GPU comes with 8 Xe Cores along with 1024 FP32 Cores. As per video memory is concerned, the GPU offers 6GB of GDDDR6 memory with a rated TDP of 75W, making it an energy-efficient graphics card.

The Intel Arc A380 does support technologies like DirectX 12, hence, one should be able to play most games on the Arc A380 without any issue. When it comes to pricing, the Intel Arc is likely to cost around Rs. 15,000 and should go well with a gaming RIG that would cost around Rs. 50,000.

