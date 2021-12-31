Intel ARC Discreet GPUs To Launch In March 2022; What To Expect? News oi-Vivek

Intel officially confirmed during Architecture Day 2021 that the dedicated Intel ARC GPUs will go official in Q1 2022. However, the company has now shared any additional details like the exact day or month of the ARC GPU launch. A new leak now suggests that the Intel ARC GPUs might hit the market in March 2022.

Do note that, earlier reports actually suggested that the Intel ARC GPU might launch in January 2022. However, the launch seems to have been postponed by at least two months for unknown reasons. Intel is expected to announce two ARC GPUs, which also go by the name Alchemist.

However, a report from IT Home suggests that Intel is actually working on as many as 32 SKUs. Hence, the rest of the GPUs might come to market in a phased manner. Unlike NVIDIA, which is currently focused on high-end GPUs, Intel ARC will be targetting the mid-range sector and market its cards for 1080p and 1440p gaming.

Hence, Intel ARC GPUs are speculated to cost a lot less than the latest GPUs from NVIDIA and AMD. Do note that, Intel ARC GPUs will offer 4K gaming using an AI upscaling technology. The company has also confirmed that the Intel ARC GPUs will work well with Intel and AMD CPUs.

Raja M. Koduri, a top employee of Intel recently confirmed in an interview that he is already using Intel ARC GPU on his gaming RIG and the GPU is well over the beta phase. He also confirmed that the Intel ARC GPUs will be optimized for streaming and gaming rather than anything else.

New NVIDIA GPUs Are Incoming

NVIDIA has officially confirmed a new launch event, which will take place during CES 2022. During this launch, NVIDIA is expected to launch GPUs like the RTX 3090 Ti, which will be the most powerful GPU. Additionally, the company is also speculated to launch a few more mid-range and entry-level graphics cards too.

New CPUs From AMD

AMD might not announce any new GPUs anytime soon. However, the company is likely to announce new CPUs and APUs during CES 2021. Hence, we expect to see a lot of products launching in January 2022. These CPUs and APUs are expected to power new laptops and ultrabooks.

