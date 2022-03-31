ENGLISH

    Intel Arc GPUs For Laptops Launched: Desktop GPUs Coming Soon

    By
    |

    Intel has officially launched its latest discreet GPUs for gaming laptops -- Intel ARC. The first generation of these GPUs are called Intel Arc A-series of graphics cards and will be available for platforms like laptops, desktops, and workstations.

     
    The Intel Arc A-series of graphics cards are based on the Xe High-Performance Graphics microarchitecture (Xe HPG). These GPUs offer features like Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) AI engines, Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), AV1 hardware acceleration, and Intel Deep Link technologies.

    Intel Arc A-Series Mobile Graphics Explained

    Within the Intel Arc A-series of mobile graphics, there are different kinds of GPUs. The Intel Arc 7 is the most powerful of the lot, which is meant for high-performance gaming. Similarly, the Intel ARC 5 and the Intel ARC 3 are meant for advanced gaming and enhanced gaming.

    The Intel Arc A370M is an entry-level GPU, which is said to be capable of offering more than 60fps at 1080p resolution. Similarly, the Arc 5 and the Arc 7 series of graphics cards are for 1440p/2160p gaming, which will offer more video memory (GDDR6) with more Ray Tracing units.

    The Intel Arc series of GPUs are also the first set of graphics cards to support the AV1 codec, which is said to offer better performance on software like Handbrake, Adobe Premiere Pro, and DaVinci Resolve Studio.

    Laptops With Intel Arc GPU

    The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is the first laptop in the world to ship with the Intel Arc 2 GPU. More laptops from OEMs like Lenovo, Dell, HP, Asus, and MSI with the Intel ARC 3 GPU will soon be available in India and across the world.

    When it comes to price, a laptop equipped with an Intel ARC 3 GPU starts at $899 (approx Rs. 68,077) which is similar to laptops with entry-level NVIDIA GPUs such as RTX 3050 or the RTX 3050 Ti. Laptops with Intel Arc 3 will be available for pre-order starting today in select markets, and laptops with Intel Arc 5 and Intel Arc 7 GPUs will be available starting this summer.

     
    Intel Arc A350MIntel Arc A370MIntel Arc A550MIntel Arc A730MIntel Arc A770M
    Xe Cores68162432
    Ray Tracing Units68162432
    Memory (GDDR6)4481216
    Story first published: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 13:06 [IST]
