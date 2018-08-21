Alienware Desktop with RTX 2080 Ti GPU announced: Can handle 12K gaming

On the same day of the announcement of the Nvidia's new RTX 2000 series GPUs, Dell has also announced a next-generation Alienware desktop computer with up to RTX 2080 Ti GPU. Other than the GPU upgrade, the new gaming desktop series from Dell does look similar to the last generation with no upgrade in terms of design or aesthetics.

Nvidia has launched three new GPUs under the RTX 2000 series with the latest GDDR6 memory and up to 4000 plus CUDA cores which can offer cinematic level graphics. The RTX 2070, 2080, and the RTX 2080 Ti are priced at Rs 35,000, Rs 49,000, and Rs 79,000, respectively for the Founders Edition in the US. As of now, there is no information on the launch of these graphics cards in India.

The company has also announced new-generation Alienware gaming laptops as well. However, as the Nvidia is yet to launch the notebook version of these new RTX 2000 series graphics cards, the only update found on the new Alienware laptop is the per-key RGB lighting, where a user can now customize individual keys on the keyboard. This feature will be available on both 15-inch and 17-inch model. We recently reviewed the New Alienware 17 R5 gaming laptop, which has a four-zone lighting.

The new series of Alienware laptops also come with cool new upgrades to improve the overall user experience. The latest Alienware laptops come with a next-generation TactX keypad with n-key rollover, which also supports up to 100 commands. This will prevent the keyboard-confusion so that you can kill your enemy with ease.

Availability and features

The new Alienware desktop and laptop will be available for pre-order from September 2018. According to Alienware/Dell, these new Desktops (which are equipped with the RTX 2000 series GPUs) can handle up to 8K or 12K gaming. This means a user can connect up to 2 or three 4K monitors to the same desktop to get a seamless gaming experience.

The Alienware Command Center, the tool developed by Dell to customize a gaming PC will be available for every supported PC to customize the overall design (customizing the computer). However, the third party users (other than Alienware customers cannot use RGB lighting control). In a surprising move, the company will be launching a new online platform called Alienware academy, where the company will help to improve the gaming skills using different tools.

As of now, there is no information on the launch of these new gaming machines in India. As the latest series of Alienware laptops were recently launched with a starting price of Rs 1,50,000.