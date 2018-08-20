ENGLISH

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 will arrive with notch display and 3D Face Unlock

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Poco F1 smartphone, and today the company has confirmed that the phone will come with a notch display and Face Unlock technology.

    Xiaomi is all set to launch its upcoming Pocophone F1 smartphone under its new sub-brand Poco. The launch date is scheduled for August 22 in India. As the launch is coming close the company itself slowly revealing some aspects of the smartphone. As we all know this is the old strategy of the company.

    Xioami via its Twitter account has hinted the presence of night vision on the Poco F1, the company has also confirmed that smartphone will feature a notch on the screen. Xiaomi has posted an image of the topmost portion of the upcoming smartphone. While looking the image close you can notice that there are two camera sensors and two other sensors housed in the notch. This indicates that the phone might come with the 3D face unlock feature along with night vision, which means you can also unlock the smartphone in low-light conditions.

    In the previous report, it was seen that a new webpage on Flipkart hinted that the upcoming smartphone will be exclusive on the e-commerce website. The company has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 Soc along with the LiquidCool Technology. This will keep the temperature of the smartphone low while playing heavy graphics games.

    Recently the Poco F1 was spotted on Geekbench and also in a hands-on video. The listing has revealed the specification and features of the phone. According to Geekbench, the smartphone will come with a 6GB RAM and it will pack Android 8.1 Oreo. However, the leaked video shows that it still runs on MIUI 9, but could be updated to MIUI 10 before the launch.

    The Pocophone F1 scored 2467 and 9081 in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The scores are slightly higher than the Asus Zenfone 5Z, which is currently one of the cheapest smartphones with Snapdragon 845 SoC.

    The company has also confirmed the headphone jack on the Poco F1. There are a couple of rumors which suggest that the smartphone will come with 64GB of storage variant or maybe 128GB. The fingerprint sensor is expected to be on the rear panel of the phone. The Poco F1 will be fueled by a 4000mAh battery with USB Type-C port.

