Pocophone F1 launch in India on 22nd August: Features, Price, Specifications and more

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone brand in India (POCO) on the 22nd of August and the company is also confirmed the launch of the Xiaomi Pocophone F1, the first smartphone from the series on the same day.

Poco India has shared some insights on the smartphone by using some hashtags like #pocof1 and #masterofspeed. As we have already seen a number of leaks and speculations about the Pocophone F1, the device expected to disrupt the affordable flagship smartphone segment and is likely to compete against the likes of the Asus ZenFone 5z and the OnePlus 6.

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 speculated specifications

The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 will have a modern 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a notch on top of the display which houses a front-facing camera. earpiece, an Infrared sensor to assist low light Face Unlock. Just like most of the flagship smartphones of 2018, the Poco F1 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is an Octa-core flagship chipset from the US silicon company. This chipset will be coupled with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB onboard storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

On to the cameras, the smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. The smartphone also has a 20 MP front-facing camera as well. In terms of camera capability, the primary camera will be capable of recording 4K videos, whereas the selfie camera might just record 1080p footage at 30fps. Considering this as a budget offering, the smartphone might not offer 4K video recording at 60fps like other premium flagship smartphones.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone will be in line with the other smartphones which have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The device will have a dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both the slots, along with dual-channel Wi-Fi, NFC (expected), and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

The smartphone will be powered by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with fast charging support (Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0) via USB type C port and the smartphone does have a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. In terms of OS, the smartphone will offer Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 skin on the top and the device will be updated to Android P and MIUI 10 in the near future.

Xiaomi did not launch any flagship smartphone in India after the launch of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 and the company will be competing against the likes of the OnePlus and Asus by offering the Poco F1 at a competitive pricing.