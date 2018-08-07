Pocophone F1: How and why is this a Xiaomi smartphone?

There are numerous leaks and speculations regarding the alleged "Xiaomi Pocophone F1, the next affordable flagship smartphone from the maker of Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s and the Xiaomi Mi 8. Here are the interesting findings of the Pocophone F1.

A smartphone startup under Xiaomi?

Just like the Black Shark smartphone, which is the first gaming smartphone from a Xiaomi backed brand, the Pocophone F1 could be another brand, which is meant to launch affordable smartphones. The company which is manufacturing the Pocophone F1 could be a part of team Xiaomi (Xiaomi being a shareholder) is the only possible way to connect the Pocophone F1 with Xiaomi.

However, until now, there are numerous leaks and speculations about the PocoPhone F1 and all the leaked images have product details like the basic specifications written in English, which is a strange thing. As, if it is a Xiaomi owned brand, the Pocophone should launch in China and the English text found on the sticker and retail package does confirm that the device will not launch in China.

The recently leaked retail package box and the sticker on the display of the smartphone do confirm some of the basic specifications of the smartphone. The retail box does mention that the smartphone is manufactured by Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 has an almost identical design as of the Xiaomi Mi 8 (on the front) and on the back, the device has a strange design, which does look similar to the OnePlus 6. Instead of a glass design, the Poco moniker has a metal unibody design with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

An international model?

As Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi Mi A2 and the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite with stock Android OS in Europe, the company might introduce the Pocophone brand exclusively for the international market (except China).

Pocophone F1 specifications

According to the leaked images of the Pocophone F1, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The smartphone also has a taller display with a notch on the top of the smartphone with a resolution of 2246 x 1080px.

In terms of camera capability, the device has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP + 5 MP camera setup with a 20 MP front-facing camera. Do note that the camera set up on the Pocophone F1 is identical to the one found on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Conclusion

The Pocophone F1 could be the next big affordable smartphone that could launch in India. However, there isn't enough evidence to prove that the Pocophone F1 is a product of Xiaomi. Xiaomi already has a numerous number of sub-brands like Redmi, MI, and MIX. Why does a company need another sub-brand?